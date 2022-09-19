Rivercity Players will be showing you their shorts in October

An Evening of One Acts is community theatre group’s next offering at the Rivercity stage

Rivercity Players is offering a night of short plays in An Evening of One Acts beginning Oct. 13. Metro Creative

Rivercity Players is inviting you to see their shorts.

Short plays, that is.

Campbell River’s community theatre group is staging a run of one-act plays Oct. 13-16 and Oct. 20-22 at the Rivercity Stage, 1080 Hemlock St.

Three one-act plays are on offer: Accidental Death of Salesman by Nick Mitchell is directed by Douglas Craig; The Guilt Card by Jean McConnell, directed by Marg Branscombe; and Help Desk by Don Zolidis, directed by Alistair Taylor.

An evening of one-acts is an opportunity to provide audiences with an evening of variety ranging from drama to comedy. It is also a chance to see three different stories and no less than nine actors spread throughout the individual plays. It’s also an evening of work by three different directors. Such an action-packed night of entertainment!

In Accidental Death of a Salesman, playwright Arthur Miller meets Willy, a salesman, in a restaurant and is made an offer that bewilders and mystifies him shortly before the opening of the eventually-famous play Death of a Salesman.

The Guilt Card concerns a woman whose life is blighted by the machinations and emotional blackmail of her sickly elder sister.

And in Help Desk, when you call the help desk you’re looking for a solution – but your problems might just be beginning. In this hilarious comedy, customer service calls quickly spiral into absurdity for the customers and the employees.

An Evening of One Acts – Come See our Shorts, runs Oct. 13-15 and 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 16 and 22 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 all seats and are available at rivercitytickets.ca or by phoning 250-914-0419.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverLive theatre