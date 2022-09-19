Rivercity Players will be showing you their shorts in October

Rivercity Players is inviting you to see their shorts.
Short plays, that is.
Campbell River’s community theatre group is staging a run of one-act plays Oct. 13-16 and Oct. 20-22 at the Rivercity Stage, 1080 Hemlock St.
Three one-act plays are on offer: Accidental Death of Salesman by Nick Mitchell is directed by Douglas Craig; The Guilt Card by Jean McConnell, directed by Marg Branscombe; and Help Desk by Don Zolidis, directed by Alistair Taylor.
An evening of one-acts is an opportunity to provide audiences with an evening of variety ranging from drama to comedy. It is also a chance to see three different stories and no less than nine actors spread throughout the individual plays. It’s also an evening of work by three different directors. Such an action-packed night of entertainment!
In Accidental Death of a Salesman, playwright Arthur Miller meets Willy, a salesman, in a restaurant and is made an offer that bewilders and mystifies him shortly before the opening of the eventually-famous play Death of a Salesman.
The Guilt Card concerns a woman whose life is blighted by the machinations and emotional blackmail of her sickly elder sister.
And in Help Desk, when you call the help desk you’re looking for a solution – but your problems might just be beginning. In this hilarious comedy, customer service calls quickly spiral into absurdity for the customers and the employees.
An Evening of One Acts – Come See our Shorts, runs Oct. 13-15 and 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 16 and 22 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 all seats and are available at rivercitytickets.ca or by phoning 250-914-0419.
