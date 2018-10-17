Rivercity Players plays it short and sweet in evening of one-acts

Don Pennell (left) and Kelly McDonald perform in Wanda’s Visit, one of three one-act plays Rivercity Players is running at the Rivercity Stage (1080 Hemlock Street) this week and Oct. 24-28 next week. Photo by Alistair Taylor

Rivercity Players’ fall production, Just Desserts, features three one-act plays and is currently underway at the Rivercity Stage (1080 Hemlock).

The evening features Wanda’s Visit, The Bright Side of Being Blue and Post-Its (Notes on a Marriage), three plays ranging from poignant to hilarious.

The show opens at the Rivercity Stage (1080 Hemlock Street) on Thursday, Oct. 18, and continues Oct. 19, 20, 21 and 24, 25, 26, 28. Evening performances will start at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday performances will be matinees, starting at 2 p.m. Mild language warning.

Tickets are $20 and available at CR Laundromat, Impressions Gallery and the Tidemark Box Office (tickets.tidemarktheatre.com).

Don Pennell (left) and Darlene Carr perform in Wanda’s Visit, one of three one-act plays Rivercity Players is running at the Rivercity Stage (1080 Hemlock Street) this week and Oct. 24-28 next week. Photo by Alistair Taylor