Rivercity Players offers a rare summer musical: the heartwarming John & Jen

A summer local theatre musical….why not?

Rivercity Players community theatre group is very excited about its upcoming musical theatre production of John & Jen, starring Hudsen Leroy and Halle Blake, accompanied by Jana Jurek on piano. These three talents are no strangers to theatre or musicals, and all have lots of experience in the local theatre scene.

This is Leroy’s directorial debut, and he is pleased to take you through the journey of John & Jen, a truly original musical that honors brothers and sisters, as well as parents and children. Set against the background of a changing America between 1950 and 1990, John & Jen is a gem of a show, brimming with intelligence, wit and beautiful melodies.

This is the story of Jen and her relationships with the two Johns of her life: her younger brother, who was killed in Vietnam, and his namesake, the son who is trying to find his way in a confusing world. Jen and her younger brother, John, are growing up in the ever-changing world of mid-century America. As the country becomes divided over the war in Vietnam, so does the family, and battle lines are drawn between the once-close siblings. When John is killed in Vietnam, Jen is left to reconcile her memory of their fractured relationship along with her son and brother’s namesake.

Producer and Rivercity Players president Glen Clark says, “We wanted to try something different, a summer production for our audience to enjoy. A musical seemed like a perfect opportunity to offer the community and we know you’ll thoroughly enjoy this production.”

John & Jen will run at the Rivercity Stage (1080 Hemlock St.) Aug. 17 – 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.rivercitytickets.ca and in person at the theatre on Aug. 8 and 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

