Rivercity Players holding auditions for Steel Magnolias

Campbell River theatre group staging charming and poignant comedy-drama

Rivercity Players is looking for 6 women, aged 19 – 65’ish, to perform in their upcoming production of Steel Magnolias.

This charming and poignant comedy-drama was written by Robert Harling and was first produced in 1987. This play celebrates the bond among a group of Southern women in Louisiana: Clairee Belcher, wealthy widow and former first lady of Chinquapin; Truvy Jones, successful salon owner; Annelle Dupuy-Desoto, her anxious and eager assistant; Ouiser Boudreaux, local curmudgeon; M’Lynn, an intelligent and compassionate career woman; and Shelby, her daughter and the prettiest girl in town.

Filled with hilarious banter, the play opens with the joy and excitement of Shelby’s wedding but moves toward tragedy when Shelby, who is diabetic, risks her health by becoming pregnant. This turn of events draws out the underlying strength and love that give the play, and its characters, the special quality that make them truly touching, funny and amiable company in good times and bad. These characters are as delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel.

Steel Magnolias will be directed by Susan Wydenes, who is excited to bring this much-loved play to the local stage.

Auditions will be held on Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. and call backs will be held on Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rivercity Stage (1080 Hemlock St.). No experience necessary.

For further information, call Susan at 250-830-7310.

