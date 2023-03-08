Ricki Lee Jones coming to Vancouver Island MusicFest

Grammy Award-winner Rickie Lee Jones will perform at Vancouver Island MusicFest 2023.

This announcement has been a long time coming for VI MusicFest’s artistic director and executive producer, Doug Cox.

“Rickie Lee Jones made one of those records early on that, when it came on the radio, made you stop and listen wherever you were,” said Cox. “This was back when they played all the tracks off of brilliant records so we really got to hear them. Every track on that record is something I listened to so often, I can still play the record, in order, in my head.

“Following that, she went on to put out records that were always steeped in brilliant writing, arranging and of course, that unmistakable voice. Her covers are excellent as well! She invented her style of singing. I’ve been trying to get her to come to MusicFest for years, and I am so happy we get to see her and her band at last!”

With a career that spans five decades, 15 albums and several Grammy Award-winning hits, Jones has become part of the pop-culture tapestry. A completely distinctive singer-songwriter, Jones has penned and performed some of the most recognizable songs of our time including: Chuck E’s In Love, Easy Money and Danny’s All–Star Joint.

Jones has spent a lifetime writing and singing. A seasoned humility brings her performances an authenticity that only long-enduring musicians achieve. There is smokiness in Jones’s voice and songs, and her lyrics are as complex as any great poet.

Right from the beginning, Jones was a trendsetter. She brought jazz to the rock stage and was declared the ‘Duchess of Coolsville’ by Time Magazine. Jones’s newest album Pieces Of Treasure is intimate, elegant and deeply emotive. Jones’s performance is unique and sophisticated with her signature style. To read more about Jones, and all the other acts already announced, visit islandmusicfest.com/2023-performers/

Vancouver Island MusicFest 2023 takes place July 14 – 16. For weekend passes, information on camping or to volunteer go to islandmusicfest.com

