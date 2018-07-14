The Quadra Island Chamber Music Society is proud to announce a stellar line-up of internationally acclaimed musicians for this year’s Quadra Island Festival of Chamber Music, happening July 17-21. Photo Courtesy Don Mottershead

Quadra Island Festival of Chamber Music set to delight once again

New and returning performers, including two Vancouver Island teenage virtuosos

The 8th Annual Quadra Island Festival of Chamber Music is set to be music to everyone’s ears from July 17 to 21 this year and organizers are saying there are still tickets available for Saturday’s performance and the family concert on Thursday afternoon.

The Quadra Island Chamber Music Society is proud to announce a stellar line-up of internationally acclaimed musicians for this year’s theme, ‘The Muses.’

Artistic Director and co-founder, Philip Hansen, master cellist, has been hard at work over the year contacting musicians and designing a rich and diverse repertoire. Hansen is presently the principal cellist for the Orquestra Filarmonica de Minas Gerais in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. His commitment to this festival is reflected in his annual return to Quadra, despite the distance. The Muses will feature well-known composers as well as explore Canadian and British Columbian works.

New to the Festival are: Kai Gleusteen, concertmaster of Barcelona’s Orchestra ‘del Gran Teatre del Liceu’; Andrew James Brown, Principal Violist of the VSO; Evan Hulbert, Associate Principal Bass of the Vancouver Symphony; Kristen Cooke, UBC Doctorate of Musical Arts candidate in oboe who performed a solo recital tour in the United Kingdom as a Royal Over-Seas League BC Emerging Musician in 2017.

Returning this year, Kathleen Solose is Professor of Piano and Chamber Music at the University of Saskatchewan. Helena Jung, cellist, is a soloist, chamber and orchestral musician, and teacher on Vancouver Island. Jeremy Gabbert, violinist, is a member of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. Konstantin R. Bozhinov, plays lute, guitar and accordion, specializing in improvisation, composition, and arranging.

As a part of the society’s mandate, each year it features a young talented Vancouver Island musician. This year the Festival is extremely fortunate to introduce Ricky Chiu and Jerry Xiong.

Fourteen-year-old Ricky Chiu has been playing piano since age three.

Jerry Xiong, 17, has been playing for over 10 years. They will join the festival musicians and perform Franz Schubert’s Fantasie in F Minor op.103 for piano duo Saturday at the Community Centre.

Tickets for Saturday’s performance are available at the door at the Community Centre. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets for the Family Performance are by donation at the door at the Quadra Island Bible Church. A lunch is also available by donation. Doors open at 11:30.

For more information visit www.quadrafestival.ca

Previous story
Huge lineup of international and First Nations acts coming to Providence Farm this weekend
Next story
B.C. singer up against Shania Twain for Canadian country music award

Just Posted

Help out at Campbell River’s first Highland Gathering next month

The weekend will feature the Highland Heavy Games, piping, dancing and more!

North Island College issues brief statement on bomb threat

Threat forced college to close all campuses for one day

Living with obsessive compulsive disorder

The Big Read: Vancouver Island mom calls for more mental health services as son battles OCD

Motorcyclist dies in North Campbell River collision

Speed and alcohol were “contributing factors” in fatal crash: police

BC Transit breaks ground on new transit operations facility in Campbell River

Project to be home of operations, maintenance and fleet of up to 50 buses

VIDEO: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

Fire managed to catch near the base of the tree, with the young eaglets unable to fly from danger

Former B.C. flight attendant protests sexual harassment outside YVR, asked to leave

Mandalena Lewis said she was handing out pamphlets outside YVR terminal when asked to leave

Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0

France and Croatia will play in the final on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

Masterchef Canada winner opens catering company in B.C.

19-year-old Masterchef Canada winner Beccy Stables has moved to the Okanagan.

Police arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Led by Kanahus Manuel, the Tiny House Warriors moved into park in Clearwater last week

B.C. man battles mysterious flesh-eating disease

Rod Erke wants others to be aware of the early warning signs of the deadly disease

VIDEO: Tree dancing in a Vancouver Island Sitka spruce

Aeriosa Vertical Dance soars with nature.

MONEY MONITOR: Key steps to getting out of credit card debt

B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt in Canada

B.C. RCMP investigating more racist slogans on First Nations signs

Police are investigating racist graffiti being posted on First Nations signs in the Kamloops area

Most Read

  • Quadra Island Festival of Chamber Music set to delight once again

    New and returning performers, including two Vancouver Island teenage virtuosos