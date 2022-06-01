PODCAST: B.C. man Bert terHart paddling, portaging across Canada

Bert terHart leaving Steveston. (Leah terHart photo)

Bert terHart, 63, is making history by paddling and portaging across Canada in a canoe, via the same rivers that Canada’s explorers, cartographers and First Nations people have used.

He began his journey on April 1 in Stevenson, B.C., his final destination is Big Shippagan Light, N.B., which he hopes to reach by Nov. 15, 2022.

In the latest edition of Today in BC, terHart tells host Peter McCully: “I guess some people, I suppose, are surprised at how old I am. I mean, I don’t really consider myself old, although I guess I’m approaching senior citizen, but I’m very lucky in that I’m pretty healthy and I just feel blessed to be able to do something like this when others can’t because, age eventually will catch up to me. It just hasn’t caught up to me yet.”

The experienced solo sailor and adventurer has circumnavigated the globe, non-stop, using only traditional navigation tools. He travelled at sea in 2020 for 267 days and covered approximately 28,000 nautical miles. Only eight other people have ever been recorded making such a trip.

Hoping his journey across the country inspires Canadians young and old to live out their own adventures, he is trying to raise awareness regarding the roles that Indigenous peoples and explorers had in creating this country by following traditional routes across the country without electronic navigation.

“In your life you will hear, ‘you’re too old, it’s too far, it’s too hard, it’s too expensive’… all those are just their excuses,” he said. “They’re not yours, they’re just someone else’s. If you simply choose to ignore those things, then what you can accomplish will be absolutely astounding and beyond the accomplishment. The journey in the process will be transformative. That’s the beauty of every adventure. It doesn’t matter how big or small.”

