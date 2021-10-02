Vince Ditrich. (Photo submitted)

Vince Ditrich. (Photo submitted)

Podcast: A chat with legendary Spirit of the West musician and author Vince Ditrich

Vancouver Islander drummer talks music, the creative process and his kidney transplant

The PQB News/VI Free Daily podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Vince R. Ditrich – Musician, Author 9:24:21

For our latest installment, PQB News/VI Free Daily publisher Peter McCully talks with Nanoose Bay musician and author Vince Ditrich.

Ditrich set the beat not only as a drummer for the legendary rock band Spirit of the West, whom he played with for 30 years, but for Doug and the Slugs, BTO, Long John Baldry and more. He has also just released his first novel, entitled The Liquor Vicar.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatMusicPodcastqualicum beach

Previous story
Pivotal bridge from Winnie the Pooh series to be auctioned

Just Posted

Sandra Milligan with Greenways Land Trust points out some features of the Beaver Lodge Landsduring an interractive walk in the Beaver Lodge Lands. File photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Not-for-profit model to make governance of the Beaver Lodge Lands more democratic

The t-shirts of attendees at Campbell River’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation ceremony illustrate the continual effect of Canada’s residential school system on multiple generations. (Ronan O’Doherty, Campbell River Mirror)
Vancouver Island chief says shadow of residential schools `gets longer and longer’

Libby King has been the coordinator of the Strathcona Community Health Network since 2017. Photo supplied
Looking back at four years of the Strathcona Community Health Network

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students