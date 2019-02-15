Since their inception in 2005, Duo Fortin-Poirier have made waves both in Canada and abroad, garnering scholarships, prizes, and other distinctions.

Pianists showcase their fiery four-hand presentation on Quadra Island

Duo Fortin-Poirier will present their new concert program Mémoires on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the Quadra Island Community Centre in a Quadra Cultural Events presentation.

Duo Fortin-Poirier is made up of pianists Amélie Fortin and Marie-Christine Poirier, who have distinguished themselves with their fiery four-hand interpretations, their vitality and their wit. A close affinity between their playing styles along with a sharp, shared sensitivity fuels their extraordinary ensemble playing.

Since their inception in 2005, Duo Fortin-Poirier have made waves both in Canada and abroad, garnering scholarships, prizes, and other distinctions (1st prize the Canadian Music Competition; 2nd Prize at the 2013 Concorso Pianistico Internazionale Roma; finalists at the 2009 Concours international de piano à quatre mains de Valberg and the 2011 Liszt 200 Chicago International Duo Piano Competition; Special Jury Mention at the 2010 International Edvard Grieg Piano Competition; and scholarships from the arts councils of Québec and Canada).

Very active on the North American scene, in 2008 they premiered Vingt Doigts et un Piano, the first classical concert to be chosen for Loto-Québec’s Entrées en Scène. Recently, the duo also performed at the 2015 Festival de Lanaudière, toured the Maritimes with Debut Atlantic in 2017, and presented their new concert Mémoires as part of a tour with Prairie Debut in 2016-17. Since then, they have undertaken an extensive tour in the western United States.

Mémoires, features works for one piano, four hands from across the classical, tango and ragtime genres. Exploring the theme of memories, the program weaves between the intensity of Piazzolla’s tangos, the lyricism of Rachmaninov, and the liveliness of Samuel Barber. Mémoires is a concert that blends hard-driving rhythm and sweet nostalgia. You will be impressed by the choreography of the four hands. But most of all, you will be moved and delighted by the intensity of the piano artistry and the complicity between Amélie Fortin and Marie-Christine Poirier.

Advance tickets are available for $17 at Inspirations, Work of H’Art, The Music Plant and online at Tidemark Theatre. Tickets will be available at the door for $20. Students 16 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

Previous story
Overwatch esports league expanded and ready for the road

Just Posted

Cold weather puts pressure on homeless shelters in Campbell River

Salvation Army and Sobering Centre offer a total of 40 beds

Back to school for Vancouver Island’s snow-covered kids, more snow coming

All school districts in business this morning but officials warn another 5-10 centimetres today

Comox Strathcona Waste Management looks at tipping fees

Fees part of planned review that could offset future tax hikes in regions

City of Campbell River responds to BCTS intention to continue Snowden harvesting plans

Yet another call for the province to halt timber harvest activities until long-term plan is in place

Everett Silvertip’s Island-born forward carrying on proud First Nations tradition

Jalen Price gets inspiration from indigenous Canadian hockey players who proceeded him.

Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Missing woman last seen on Vancouver Island

Heather Anne Limer has been missing since Jan. 24

January home sales were weakest since 2015, average national price falls: CREA

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000

B.C. man known as ‘Papa Jimmy’ dies making daily trek to his wife

Maple Ridge 85-year-old made visits to New West for 12 years

Wilson-Raybould’s cabinet move due to departure from team: Trudeau

Jody Wilson-Raybould suddenly quit the cabinet this week, but Trudeau isn’t saying

VIDEO: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive in Red Deer from B.C. and beyond

Up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches will arrive throughout the day Thursday and Friday

Trump says he’ll declare national emergency to build border wall

In a rare show of bipartisanship, lawmakers voted Thursday to fund large swaths of the government

Vancouver Island Snowmageddon finally over?

Wet flurries possible, but school districts open, last night’s dump probably the last gasp.

Canucks rally for key 4-3 shootout win over Kings

Pettersson, Boeser lead way as Vancouver beats L.A.

Most Read