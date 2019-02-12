PHOTOS: Campbell River dancers amaze during two-night showcase

Students from CR DanceXtreme twirled, swayed and bounced into the competitive season over the weekend during two nights of performances at the Tidemark Theatre.

The annual “Sneak Peak into Precision” performance featured dozens of routines in styles including jazz, hip hop, lyrical, contemporary and tap.

The stunning two-night showcase came ahead of competitions that start this weekend at the Shine Dance Festival in North Vancouver.

Other competitive events take place in Duncan, Maple Ridge, Nanaimo and Whistler. Students perform their year-end recitals at the Tidemark Theatre in June.

Students from CR DanceXtreme Inc. performed on Friday and Saturday at the Tidemark Theatre. Photos by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
