Take a photographic journey into our local watershed with the Discovery Passage Aquarium’s next speaker Eiko Jones. Photo by Eiko Jones

Photographer Eiko Jones, delivered the 11th Annual Haig Brown lecture at Tidemark Theatre

Jones also screened his newly completed movie Heartbeat of the River at the event

Award winning photographer and filmmaker Eiko Jones delivered the 11th Annual Haig Brown lecture at Tidemark Theatre yesterday. Jones also showcased his newly completed film, Heartbeat of the River, for the first time in Canada.

The film traces the life cycle of the salmon right, its migration to the ocean and journey back to Quinsam River. Having lived in the ‘salmon capital of world’ for over 25 years, Jones realized that it only made sense to document the behaviour and journey of this species that is an intrinsic part of the city’s story.

The film is an emotional rollercoaster for viewers who travel with the salmon, witnessing their struggles as they dodge trouts, seals and other predators, their determination and strength as they travel upstream and finally come home to their birthplace to spawn and die.

Jones told the Mirror that he was not presenting the movie from a scientific point of view but rather as a “hero’s journey.”

He also said that hours and months of spending motionless hours in the river observing and filming the fish, put him in a unique position to document the fish’s behaviour.

After the screening, Jones also presented a behind-the-scenes video that gave an insight into the production aspect of the film and also undertook questions from the viewers who were present at the screening in the theatre and virtually.

Heartbeat of the River has been entered in to several film festivals and will be available for viewing once the selection process is over.

Campbell RiverSalmon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Local photographer Eiko Jones and his partner Kim Isles have been awarded $50,000 by the Telus Storyhive initiative to fund their film, Salmon Capital – Campbell River, and they already have ambitions for sequels. Photo by Eiko Jones

Previous story
PHOTOS: Gallery explores ‘broken promises’ during Japanese Canadian internment in 1940s

Just Posted

Photographer Eiko Jones, delivered the 11th Annual Haig Brown lecture at Tidemark Theatre

Jones also screened his newly completed movie Heartbeat of the River at the event

B.C. salmon farms challenge activists’ demands for site closures

News reporting also unfair, inaccurate and distorted

Float-plane crash near Oyster River leaves pilot injured

The plane crashed shortly after take-off from a private property and had no other passengers on board

Follow the frog: Greenways Loop signed for Go By Bike event

On Oct. 3, dress in green and get out on the newly-signed Greenways Loop

NDP solution to homelessness is to ‘warehouse’ people: BC Liberal leader

Andrew Wilkinson made a campaign stop in Campbell River and was asked about homelessness

105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death as health officials urge B.C. to remember safety protocols

There are currently 1268 active cases, with 3,337 people under public health monitoring

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

A new UBC study looks into how the COVID-19 response has impacted frontline nurses

National child-care plan could help Canada rebound from COVID-induced economic crisis: prof

A $2 billion investment this year could help parents during second wave of pandemic

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Search suspended for Indigenous elder last seen mushroom picking in northwest B.C.

Mushroom picker Thomas (Tommy) Dennis has been missing since Sept. 16

16 MLAs retiring from B.C. politics add up to $20M in pensions: Taxpayers Federation

Taxpayers pay $4 for every dollar MLAs contribute to their pensions

‘Bonnie’ and ‘Henry’ among latest litter of service dog puppies

B.C. Alberta Guide Dogs names two pups after provincial health officer

Most Read