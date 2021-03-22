Paint a banner for Campbell River’s streets

Looking for something to do with the family over Spring Break? Or perhaps just want to get creative in your home?

Why not paint a banner?

The Campbell River Arts Council, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Campbell River, is offering households an opportunity to paint a banner for the 2021 Annual Banner Project. The theme for this year – Dedication to Community – is inspired by the 75th Anniversary of the Rotary Club and celebrates the tremendous local work of Rotary.

Continuing off of last year’s success of delivering banner packages directly to local homes, the Arts Council is once again offering home delivery of banners and paints. To participate simply contact the Arts Council at admin@crarts.ca or you can call 250-923-0213 and give your home address.

A package will be delivered to your door along with instructions concerning this year’s theme. Last year’s banners were remarkable for their positive community spirit and messages of hope and love. Let’s keep the same spirit going in 2021!

Sherwin-Williams is donating the paint for this year’s project.

