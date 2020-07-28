North Island College fine art alumnus Keegan White has received a $4,000 scholarship to attend Emily Carr University of Art + Design. Photo supplied.

North Island College fine arts alumnus wins scholarship to Emily Carr

North Island College fine art alumnus Keegan White is preparing to take his next step to become a master in his field, thanks to the foundation he gained in NIC’s fine arts diploma.

He’ll be heading to Emily Carr University of Art + Design this fall, supported by a $4,000 entrance scholarship from the Audain Foundation.

White’s family has a history of artistic talent. He discovered his passion for painting while in high school and wanted to pursue that as his focus.

“The program at NIC introduced me to different mediums,” he said. “When I was in high school, I was focused on painting, but I’m now working with video, sound, collaging, drawing – it’s really expanded my horizons.”

White says the skills and techniques he learned at NIC have influenced his art and his approach to new pieces.

“I decide what I want to say and then figure out which medium is best to communicate that idea. The program also introduced me to combining mediums in ways I’d never considered before. Right now I’m working on a project combining painting and sound – with each working as a response to the other. By combining the two you get a completely different and unique experience.”

NIC Fine Arts diploma offers instruction for an impressive range of mediums: printmaking, video, sculpture, painting, drawing, ceramics and photography, guiding students through hands-on practical learning to develop technical studio skills and their artistic voice.

“It was a delight to work with Keegan and watch his studio practice develop through experimentation and new technical applications and hard work,” said Sara Vipond, NIC School of Fine Art faculty member and department chair. “At NIC emerging artists have the opportunity to flourish and develop a strong creative and technical foundation they can continue to build on into the future.”

White is looking to further explore different mediums as he finishes his degree at Emily Carr.

“I want to venture into mediums I’ve never done. I think that Emily Carr would be a good place for that. My major would be painting, I would love to experiment.”

As for his plans after finishing school, White is keeping an open mind.

“There’s so many possibilities, I want to see where the next few years takes me. I’d love to be a working artist, or possibly getting into tattoo work. I’m also interested in teaching in post-secondary. I love mentoring others and I love the idea of helping them learn how to effectively communicate ideas in their work. There’s so many opportunities.”

For the upcoming academic year, the Fine Arts diploma will be offering both digital and blended studio courses, working to build a community of creatives and future artists.

“The transition to digital offers increased access for students throughout the region to explore our courses,” said Vipond. “We’re excited to welcome our new students this fall.”

Applications for NIC’s Fine Arts diploma are open now. Courses can also be taken as individual electives. Learn more: www.nic.bc.ca/fine-art

View more of White’s work on his Instagram account: @kgn.wht

Arts and cultureComox Valley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Report: Television personality Regis Philbin dies at 88

Just Posted

North Island healthcare advocates demand inquiry into awarding of Campbell River Hospital lab contract

An organization of North Island health care advocates demand an independent investigation… Continue reading

Chinook salmon habitat enhancement returns to the Campbell River

The Campbell River Salmon Foundation will be leading a project to improve… Continue reading

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating incident in Campbell River

Man taken to hospital with possible fractured arm following physical altercation with police

Special weather warning in effect for Campbell River

Temperature Sunday, Monday expected to reach lows 30s

Computer whiz brings wealth of experience to teaching gig at NIC

Software engineer and computer programmer Chris Geelhoed returning to teach

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

New outbreak at berry processor Fraser Valley Packing

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Swimmers and boaters in Nanaimo rescue girl on inflatable blown out to sea

Winds and current carry out six-year-old girl from beach at Pipers Lagoon Park

Canadians not getting enough light exercise during pandemic, UBC study finds

Despite resumption of harder workouts, Canadians still not moving enough

15 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford berry facility

Investigation began last Thursday into outbreak at Fraser Valley Packers

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

Garmin’s inReach system breached over weekend

Some Garmin services were down for four days due to cyber attack

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

Most Read