Smoke rises from railway cars that were carrying crude oil after derailing in downtown Lac-MÃ©gantic, Que., Saturday, July 6, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Netflix rejects request to remove Lac-Megantic images from ‘Bird Box’

At least two shows on Netflix’s Canadian platform briefly use actual footage of the 2013 tragedy

Despite a request from the mayor of Lac-Megantic, Que., Netflix is refusing to remove from its movie “Bird Box” footage of the rail explosion that killed 47 people in the town.

Lac-Megantic mayor Julie Morin says in a statement that she spoke with a representative from the streaming giant on Thursday and was assured the company would work with its partners to ensure the footage is not used in future productions.

READ MORE: Netflix asks, 'Please do not hurt yourselves with the Bird Box Challenge'

At least two dramas currently on Netflix’s Canadian platform, including the hit “Bird Box,” briefly use actual footage of the 2013 tragedy. Morin told The Canadian Press this week that she wanted the company to review its catalogue and remove the images.

Morin says in the statement that following today’s conversation, she is satisfied Netflix is sensitive to the recovery of her citizens, many of whom are suffering post-traumatic stress. The company that sold the stock footage of Lac-Megantic to another Netflix production, “Travelers,” says it is saddened that images of the tragedy were used for entertainment.

Pond5 says in a statement that the footage of the disaster was taken out of context. The company says it is contacting all customers who purchased similar footage to ensure they are aware of the sensitivity of the content.

The Canadian Press

