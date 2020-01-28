Gay Chorus: Deep South is one of the more than 25 films being showcased during the World Community Fair in Courtenay on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Image provided

More than 25 films to enjoy during World Community Film Festival

Acclaimed film festival to take place Jan. 31- Feb. 1 in Courtenay

The 29th World Community Film Festival is just around the corner and you are invited to downtown Courtenay on January 31 and February 1 to experience over 25 engaging and inspiring documentaries that showcase social and environmental justice stories from Canada and around the world. This critically acclaimed film festival is an incredible place to fuel your passions for community and planetary well being.

Four downtown Courtenay venues offer film options on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. covering topics ranging from Indigenous issues, human rights, music as a tool for change to environmental action, food security and resilience in communities around the world.

Opening night kicks off the festival with the award-winning film Gay Chorus: Deep South.

In response to a wave of discriminatory anti-LGBTQ laws in southern U.S. states and the divisive 2016 election, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus embarks on a tour of the American Deep South. They are joined by The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir for a tour that brings a message of music, love and acceptance to communities and individuals confronting intolerance. What emerges is a vision of a more hopeful U.S., through the soaring power of music, humanity and a little drag.

Saturday films continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a variety of films on issues such as Indigenous rights, food security, housing issues and positive responses to climate change. Several filmmakers will attend screenings.

Between films, check out the Community Action Hive where you’ll find food and goods for sale and community groups who are working to make a better world.

Families can take in a Mini Family Film Fest with a collection of lovely short films from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Closing night (8 p.m. at the Sid Williams Theatre) features two films, Finding Solitude, about some of the iconic places on Vancouver Island and From Seed to Seed, which honours farmers who are pouring their hearts into growing food in regenerative ways as they face challenges of climate uncertainty.

Tickets available for Friday and Saturday eve films, Saturday daytime only, or the full weekend experience. For film descriptions and trailers, click here. For tickets click here. You can also call (250) 337-5412 for more information.

