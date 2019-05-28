Local fishing guide Kai White is looking for public votes to help him in his goal of producing a documentary on wild salmon in the region. Photo submitted

Local fishing guide looking for Storyhive votes

Kai White is looking to examine wild salmon stocks and their protection with documentary

Local photographer Eiko Jones and his partner Kim Isles aren’t the only ones looking to secure a $50,000 grant in the Telus Storyhive initiative during the current intake of applications.

Kai White, local fishing guide and grandson of world-famous fisherman Charlie White, is gathering the stories from fellow young people in Campbell River to share in a ground-breaking documentary called Backbones and Bloodlines, which will look to turn attention to “his generation’s battle against losing wild salmon forever,” according to the film’s pitch on storyhive.com.

Featuring a range of voices from Instagram influencers to scientists, White proposes to tell an exciting new story that showcases the diverse range individual efforts deployed in the fight for wild salmon that have sustained his family – along with many others – for generations.

“This is a project close to my heart,” White says, “and in supporting this film by voting for my pitch, you’ll be helping to promote the innovative and sustainable strategies that are fighting to uphold the culture and environment that wild salmon have sustained for millennia on the B.C. coast.”

Louisa Gilbert with Wild Bus Films has come on-board the project as producer, calling the film “an original take on an urgent story.”

You can vote for up to five projects per day from now until the end of the month.

Here’s the direct link to vote for Backbones and Bloodlines

And here’s the pitch video:


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Campbell River’s complex relationship with salmon

Just Posted

Campbell River’s complex relationship with salmon

Eiko Jones looks to examine how salmon helped form Campbell River’s identity over time with new film

Software engineer, semi-pro rock climber Mike Doyle at next Modern Entrepreneur event

The City of Campbell River’s next offering in The Modern Entrepreneur series

Your morning weather: cloudy start but sunny conditions expected later

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud becoming… Continue reading

Campbell River Kidney Walk 2019 happening this weekend

Registration is down, likely because it used to be in September, organizer says

UPDATED: Coastal Fire Centre banning Category 2 fires on Thursday at noon

Open burning already banned in Campbell River proper

VIDEO: ‘Protest flotilla’ opposes fish farm near Campbell River

Mowi suspends work at Cyrus Rocks farm, northeast of Quadra Island

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

Report says government policies weigh on declining B.C. housing market

Despite B.C.’s strong economy, real estate transactions will decline 11 per cent in 2019

Three cougars destroyed in Qualicum Beach after killing sheep

Four sightings in town reported to conservation office this month

Families of victims in ICBC privacy breach can now join class action lawsuit

A former ICBC employee had sold 78 customers’ information to a criminal organization

‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini Group’s B.C. farm

Six women said they were too scared to complain about housing, medical issues,

Most Read