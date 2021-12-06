Live music returns to Merville’s Big Yellow Hall with John Reischman and the Jaybirds

John Reischman and the Jaybirds have been changing the face of bluegrass for 20 years, and they’re set to play Merville’s Big Yellow Hall Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.. (Photo/Harrison Festival Society)

Live music is back at the Big Yellow Merville Hall and to kick off the beginning of a concert series, mandolin maestro, John Reischman, with his band, the Jaybirds, will be rocking the hall on Friday, Dec. 10 from 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Bluegrass Unlimited calls John Reischman “one of the world’s undisputed masters” of the mandolin, famed for outstanding tone and taste. Many of his dozens of original instrumentals have become popular favourites for sessions and covers, such as the jam standard Saltspring, which is also a favourite of the local fiddle group, Fiddlejam.

He has three critically-acclaimed solo instrumental albums and has recorded on many other projects, including the Grammy-winning True Life Blues: The Songs of Bill Monroe. Reischman also plays Latin-based jazz and choro music with highly regarded finger-style acoustic guitarist/composer John Miller; the duo has released three superb albums. Visit: http://thejaybirds.com/

Tickets for this dynamic show are only $20 and are available at Blue Herron Books in Comox, Long and McQuade in Courtenay and $25.00 at the door.

So, shake those rainy-day blues and transport yourself back to the bluer grassy days of summer at the Big Yellow Merville hall on Friday, December 10th with John and the Jaybirds. Doors open at 7 p.m. Note that covid restrictions apply and masks are mandatory. For more information: 250-339-4249.

