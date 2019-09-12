Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas have set the standard for fiddle and cello in the Scottish tradition of playing dance music on violin and cello. Photo submitted

Legendary fiddle-cello duo to kick off Merville centennial celebration

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas to play the Big Yellow Merville Hall

On Sunday, Sept. 22, settle in to hear Scottish super fiddler, Alasdair Fraser, and rockin’ cellist, Natalie Haas, in concert at the Big Yellow Merville Hall in Merville.

The musical partnership between Fraser, Scotland’s premier fiddle ambassador, and the sizzlingly-talented Californian, Haas, showcases the duo’s dazzling teamwork, their driving rhythms, and their shared passion for improvising on the melody, and the groove, of Scottish tunes.

Over the last 20 years of creating a buzz at festivals and concert halls across the world, they have truly set the standard for fiddle and cello in the Scottish tradition of playing dance music on violin and cello. They continue to thrill audiences internationally with their virtuosic playing, their near-telepathic understanding of each other, and the joyful spontaneity and sheer physical presence of their music.

Together, they have played on movie soundtracks (Last of the Mohicans, Titanic, etc.) and played with fiddle giants like Mark O’Connor, Natalie MacMaster, The Chieftains, and Irish supergroups Solas and Altan. Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas are presently on tour and are fitting Merville in on their way to Melbourne, Australia.

This concert will thrill one and all and is about to kick off the 100 Year Celebration of the founding of the community of Merville, happening during the following weekend, Sept. 27 – 29.

Doors open at the Big Yellow Merville hall at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts 7 p.m. Tickets $20 adult/$10 youth and will be on sale at The Music Plant in Campbell River, Blue Heron Books in Comox, Long & McQuade in Courtenay and at the door. FMI: 250-339-4249 or seabankmars@shaw.ca

RELATED: Merville planning a big centennial celebration

RELATED: MARS Visitor Centre in Merville celebrates grand opening this weekend

