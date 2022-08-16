Learn what’s involved in putting on plays at Rivercity Players’ open house

Also an opportunity to join up and volunteer for upcoming productions

From left: Truvy (Kelly McDonald), Shelby )Michelle Segal) Ouiser (Sheelagh Germyn) and Clairee (Michelle Lowe) discuss the turmoil of Shelby’s wedding preparations in Rivercity Players’ 2020 production of Steel Magnolias at Rivercity Stage. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Curious about what goes on behind the scenes at Rivercity Stage?

All your questions will be answered at the upcoming open house!

Members of Rivercity Players will be on hand to talk about the exciting upcoming season. Three full length plays will be produced, as well as one act plays. Information will be provided on upcoming auditions. And the North Island Zone Festival will be held at the Stage in May, 2023.

As well as the actors needed for all of these productions, there are many backstage jobs to be filled. For those who like to organize things, you may be interested in roles such as producer or stage manager. Creative people may like to help out in costume or set design, or hair/makeup. There is also a need for technicians and PR people – come and find out about all of these roles, as well as many more – no experience necessary!

The Stage can be used for community rentals. Tours and information will be available.

Anyone interested can register as a member for the club, which will keep you on the e-mail list for upcoming events.

Sounds like something you want to check out? We look forward to seeing you at our theatre (1080 Hemlock Street) on Saturday, Aug. 27 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. For more information – info@rivercityplayers.ca

