In this Nov. 3, 2011 file photo, U.S. actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard arrive for the European premiere of their film, “The Rum Diary,” in London.Heard is asking a judge to dismiss a $50 million defamation lawsuit her ex-husband Johnny Depp filed over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote about domestic violence. In the motion filed Thursday in Fairfax, Virginia, Heard‚ lawyers reiterate allegations that Depp abused her and include exhibits such as photos of her with bruised face and scarred arms. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

Johnny Depp sues ex-wife for $50 million in defamation suit

Depp filed the lawsuit over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote about domestic violence

Actress Amber Heard is asking a judge to dismiss a $50 million defamation lawsuit her ex-husband Johnny Depp filed over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote about domestic violence.

In the motion filed Thursday in Fairfax, Virginia, Heard’s lawyers reiterate allegations that Depp abused her and include exhibits such as photos of her with bruised face and scarred arms.

READ MORE: Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after Vegas wedding

Depp’s lawsuit, filed last month, said the domestic-abuse allegations are “categorically and demonstrably false.”

Heard’s Post piece said the culture punished her about being a victim of domestic violence, and she argued for changed attitudes.

It didn’t me mention Depp’s name or describe any incidents, but Depp’s lawsuit states it was clear Heard was talking about him and it hurt his career.

Messages seeking comment from Depp’s attorney were not immediately returned.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Island Voices presents Folk on the Rocks at Campbell River distillery
Next story
Disney will launch streaming service late this year

Just Posted

Campbell River and North Island Transition Society takes over administration of Campbell River Women’s Centre

Change is administrative in nature and should result in no changes to the Women’s Centre

Island Health wades into debate on changes to pathology services at Campbell River hospital

Executive from health authority disputes criticisms raised by outspoken general pathologist

Ministry approves three School District 72 capital projects

Replacing Cedar Elementary in Campbell River remains a top priority

Strathcona Regional District considers who can make requests for services

Area directors feel public should come to them first before going to SRD board

Schools issue warnings as multiple cougar sightings reported around Campbell River

Parents advised to take precautions and report sightings to Conservation Office

VIDEO: Campbell River mountain bikers compete at Island Cup Series races

Cross-country race took place in Snowden Demonstration Forest

Former Mormon fundamentalists testify in B.C. child bride trial

Crown witnesses describe the control that church leadership held over men, women and children

Canadians divided on banning handguns, assault-style firearms: consultation

Participants felt strongly that a ban would target law-abiding owners, rather than illicit firearms

Prowling Tiger: Woods in the hunt after opening Masters with a 70

Koepka, DeChambeau lead at 66; Canadian Conners in at 2-under

Teen’s death at B.C. summer festival deemed accidental

Coroner’s Report indicates that the teen took MDA that she thought was ecstasy, suffered cardiac arrest

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

3,300 British Columbians register as organ donors in six days time

Green Shirt Day, in honour of the coined ‘Logan Boulet effect’ brings big surge in organ donors

B.C. dental profession needs better self-regulation, expert says

Secretive board concerned about dentists, not their patients

Most Read