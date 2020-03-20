Mirror reporter Mike Davies has started off ‘Campbell River Isolationpalooza’ and is inviting everyone else who thinks we need a little more music in our lives to take part, as well.

Introducing Campbell River Isolationpalooza 2020

Calliing all local musicians! The Mirror is looking to host a virtual concert, of sorts!

These are trying times.

There’s a global pandemic spreading a virus across the world, and an immense amount of fear is spreading along with it.

Many are self-isolating at home to help prevent further spread of the virus and hopefully keep pressure off our already stretched health care system. This is a good thing.

Those who are able are continuing to work, even from their living rooms, dens, kitchens or beds. But those who can’t do their job remotely are trying to fill their days, being bombarded by news – often grim – and wondering where this will all lead.

So I’ve decided to put on a little concert, in a way.

What we need right now is a little more music in our lives. While news of the virus, measures being taken to flatten the infection curve, and information about what’s open and what’s closed is important for people to have – and we’ll continue to provide it – there’s no reason that needs to be all that people’s newsfeeds are filled with.

So I reached out to some local musicians with this message on Thursday:

For anyone who doesn’t know, I’m a reporter at the Campbell River Mirror. And I’m tired of writing “everything is terrible,” so I have an idea I’m running with. If you’d like to be involved, keep reading.

“Campbell River Isolationpalooza 2020”

“I’m looking for ‘off the cuff’ videos of people performing in their homes, garages, backyards, etc. right now.

“Just set up your phone or video camera, perform a song and post it somewhere that I can get an embed code to put in a story at campbellrivermirror.com as a sort of ‘list of performances’ that people scroll through. You can use YouTube, Facebook, or wherever you want me to send traffic if people click through to your page, as long as the platform has ‘embed’ as an option when you click share.

“You can choose one of your own songs to perform or a cover of someone else’s, but if you choose the latter, I ask that you please give proper credit. Introduce yourself and the song (quickly please) and have at ‘er.

“I’ll be doing mine tonight, so if you want to wait and have an example, it will be up at some point tomorrow morning, and I will add to it as performances come in.”

So far, I haven’t received any links to add, but I said I’d lead by example, so I guess I need to be a man of my word.

I’m not a professional (or even semi-professional) performer, by any means, so try not to judge me too harshly. I just wanted to be a part of something that is about putting more music into the world at a time when I think we all need it.

If you’d like to get involved and add a performance to the list, send us a link at editor@campbellrivermirror.com or message it to us over Facebook.

I don’t care what it is. Whether you’re a seasoned musician with a cancelled tour or a mom with a five year-old singing the theme song from Paw Patrol, let’s come together, virtually, and make the world a little brighter.

Mike Davies

“Immortality,” off Pearl Jam’s 1994 album Vitalogy

Nigel Nikolaisen (Gibby Nik)

“Up’s The Only Way,” from his upcoming album, Reflection


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
