Indie Rock in the Snow

The Daisy Stranglers perform at the Campbell River Willow Point Hall. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror The Daisy Stranglers perform at the Campbell River Willow Point Hall. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Jim Legacy, who put on the show, performs at the Indie Rock in the River fest. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror The Daisy Stranglers perform at the Campbell River Willow Point Hall. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Moths and Locusts perform at the Willow Point Hall during the first Indie Rock in the River festival. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Moths and Locusts perform at the Willow Point Hall during the first Indie Rock in the River festival. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Moths and Locusts perform at the Willow Point Hall during the first Indie Rock in the River festival. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Moths and Locusts perform at the Willow Point Hall during the first Indie Rock in the River festival. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Jim Legacy performs at the Indie Rock in the River fest. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Jim Legacy performs at the Indie Rock in the River fest. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Jim Legacy performs at the Indie Rock in the River fest. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror The Daisy Stranglers perform at the Campbell River Willow Point Hall. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror The Daisy Stranglers perform at the Campbell River Willow Point Hall. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Gibby Nik performs at Willow Point Hall. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Gibby Nik performs at Willow Point Hall. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Outside it was snowing, but that didn’t stop the nearly 100 people who came down to Willow Point Hall to enjoy some live music.

Ranging from singer-songwriter folk music to full on psychedelic metal with a bit of punk in between, the first Indie Rock in the River festival was one of the more interesting shows to come to Campbell River in at least the last few years.

The show began with local Gibby Nik, who played a set of original folk songs. He was followed by host James Wood playing as Jim Legacy. He delivered a phaser-infused, Neil Young-inspired suite of psych folk.

People got their dancing shoes on for the third act, Nanaimo-based punk group the Daisy Stranglers. Their show had elements of grunge, skater punk and pure punk rock.

Finally was Moths & Locusts, another Nanaimo act. They took attendees on a sonic journey into other dimensions.

The show was mean to be a beginning to a resurgence in Campbell River’s music scene and if the crowd who braved the snow to see what it was all about was any indication, the scene seems to be off to a good start.

RELATED: Psychedelic, punk and folk music coming to Indie Rock in the River festival

Rivercity Players boosting Campbell River youth arts scene by providing performance space



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Entertainment