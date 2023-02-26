Indie Rock in the Snow

Outside it was snowing, but that didn’t stop the nearly 100 people who came down to Willow Point Hall to enjoy some live music.
Ranging from singer-songwriter folk music to full on psychedelic metal with a bit of punk in between, the first Indie Rock in the River festival was one of the more interesting shows to come to Campbell River in at least the last few years.
The show began with local Gibby Nik, who played a set of original folk songs. He was followed by host James Wood playing as Jim Legacy. He delivered a phaser-infused, Neil Young-inspired suite of psych folk.
People got their dancing shoes on for the third act, Nanaimo-based punk group the Daisy Stranglers. Their show had elements of grunge, skater punk and pure punk rock.
Finally was Moths & Locusts, another Nanaimo act. They took attendees on a sonic journey into other dimensions.
The show was mean to be a beginning to a resurgence in Campbell River’s music scene and if the crowd who braved the snow to see what it was all about was any indication, the scene seems to be off to a good start.
