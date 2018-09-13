Immerse yourself into a vibrant world of colour, pattern and texture at the Campbell River Art Gallery

The Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) is holding opening receptions for its fall exhibits featuring renowned Canadian contemporary artist Dominique Pétrin and Carly Butler on Thursday, Sept. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m.

In the main gallery, an exhibit titled Data Camouflage Strategies to Survive the Armageddon in Style will run from Sept. 20 to Nov. 10 and will provide a completely immersive experience into a vibrant world of colour, pattern and texture. Using paper in a meticulous and painstaking construction, Pétrin has created an installation that is unique to the CRAG and for this exhibit only.

Pétrin is a visual artist living and working in Montreal and has been working primarily with silkscreen printing for over 20 years. Her work has been exhibited across Canada, France, the United States, Belgium and the United Kingdom. She was nominated for the Louis Comtois Award in 2017, and longlisted for the Sobey Award in 2014.

While in Campbell River, Pétrin is leading two interactive and collaborative workshops with youth where she will guide participants in selecting colour, pattern and practicing technique as they contribute to an outdoor installation at Spirit Square and the Main Gallery exhibition . She will be in attendance at the opening reception to offer commentary and interpretation on this unique installation.

Opening the same night in the satellite cases will be, Anywhere Else, by Carly Butler, an artist based in Ucluelet. Butler’s interdisciplinary work centers on nautical knowledge around navigation and survival, life by the sea, and reflects on the aches and gains that accompany the seafarer’s life.

For more information, contact CRAG at 250-287-2261, email contact@crartgallery.ca or visit www.crartgallery.ca.