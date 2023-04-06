Hilarity and hijinks abound in Rivercity Players’ production of Four Old Broads

Retired burlesque queen Beatrice Shelton is at the centre of it all

The cast of Rivercity Players’ production of Four Old Broads rehearses a scene at the Rivercity Stage. The play, which is also the group’s entry in the North Island Zone Festival which it is hosting, opens April 27. Photo by Alistair Taylor

A sassy seniors cruise through the Caribbean may be just the ticket for retired burlesque queen Beatrice Shelton who desperately needs a vacation.

She certainly doesn’t need another trip up to Helen, Georgia to see that “precious little German village for the umpteenth time.”

Shelton has had it with the Magnolia Place Assisted Living, where she lives, particularly since Nurse Pat Jones showed up on the scene.

The mystery that ensues as Shelton and her pals try to outsmart the evil Nurse Jones leads to many hijinks and much hilarity in Rivercity Players next production, Four Old Broads which opens at the Rivercity Stage, 1080 Hemlock St., on April 27.

It is also Rivercity’s entry in the North Island Zone Festival which it is hosting May 14-20 at Campbell River’s Rivercity Stage.

Directed by Rivercity stalwart Tim Myerscough, Four Old Broads is a play about friendships, relationships and families with a bit of intrigue to keep the audience on the edge.

“The characters are people to whom we can relate to and they might even remind us of someone we know,” Myerscough says. “It also shows us that people who come from very different backgrounds, have very different interests, attitudes and beliefs can come together and form an extended family that is as strong or stronger than our own.”

Myerscough is no stranger to Campbell River stages, having performed in previous Rivercity productions as well as with Shoreline Musical Theatre and Antics Theatre.

Myerscough said he wanted to bring this play to the stage because it’s fun, has lots of laughs and it’s something the audience can relate to.

“I think that the ages of characters, having four leading ladies and the characters themselves bring a uniqueness to the play,” Myerscough says.

Myerscough, who has been on both sides of the script, acting and directing, says about the directing process, “What I really like about directing is being able to bring out the best in my actors and actresses. I love watching them grow into the characters they are playing an dhow well they bring their characters to life on the stage.”

Four Old Broads runs at the Rivercity Stage April 27, 28, 29 and May 4, 5, 6 at 7:30 p.m. There will also be two matinees at April 30 and May 6 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available from the Rivercity Players website rivercityplayers.ca or at the door before the show (subject to availability). You can also purchase them in person on the Tuesdays preceding opening night April 11, 18 and 25 from 10:30 to noon at the theatre (1080 Hemlock St.).

Meanwhile North Island Zone Festival tickets are now on sale. Take in a week of plays from theatre groups from central and northern Vancouver Island. Weeklong passes are now available at Early Bird prices until April 15. Then tickets to individual performances will go on sale. Tickets are available from Rivercity Players’ website rivercity players.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverLive theatre