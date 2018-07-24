Help the city of Campbell River form its public art plan

City gathing input on what its ‘Art in Public Spaces Master Plan’ should look like

Mayor Andy Adams ‘unveils’ a new mural earlier this year downtown. The city is now soliciting feedback from the public on what their Art in Public Spaces Master Plan should look like. Mirror File Photo

The City of Campbell River is launching an Art in Public Spaces Master Plan project and seeking community help to paint a picture for public art. The Campbell River Live Streets events kick off the start of the city’s planning project, where city staff will be on site with activities designed for residents to share their ideas about art in public spaces.

“As we heard through our Downtown Refresh initiative, there is a strong appetite to use art to activate and beautify public spaces,” says city manager Deborah Sargent.

“We want to build on a long-term vision for art in public spaces in our community, with a policy and plan to best manage and deliver a public art program.”

This is just the first of many upcoming opportunities for community members to get involved in the process and help shape the plan.

“We want to hear from the community,” says Lynn Wark, the city’s recreation and culture manager.

“We have fun activities lined up for the Live Streets events, an Instagram Contest, and a host of other opportunities that will allow people to share their ideas and comments.

“We encourage everyone in Campbell River to get involved and help us develop a vision for art in public spaces throughout our community.”

City staff were at the first Campbell River Live Streets event last Wednesday and will be at the rest of them, as well, hosting activities to encourage public input. There will also be display boards in a variety of locations to gather input, including the Library, the Tidemark Theatre, the art gallery and visitors centre, Strathcona Gardens, the community centre, City Hall, and in Willow Point and Campbellton.

The Instagram contest, for those who would like to participate, is for youth aged 16 to 30. The city is giving away two $100 gift certificates for the Tidemark Theatre.

How to enter:

1. Post a photo of yourself in front of a piece of public art you like (it doesn’t have to be from Campbell River) or in front of a space in Campbell River where you would like to see public art and tag it with #CRAwesomeArt on Instagram.

2. Follow @CityofCampbellRiver on Instagram

3. Tell us what you love about art in public spaces and/or where you would like to see more of it in the caption.

4. Tag two friends who are passionate about art and culture in Campbell River

How You Win:

1. Get the most likes on your entry on the contest page. (Share with your friends!)

As per Instagram rules, the city must mention that the promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram. By entering, entrants confirm they are 16+ years of age, release Instagram of responsibility and agree to Instagram’s terms of use and the city asks that participants don’t inaccurately tag content or encourage users to inaccurately tag content.

To learn more about the Art in Public Spaces Master Plan project and how you can get involved, or the full Instagram contest rules, visit the City of Campbell River’s website at campbellriver.ca and look for “art in public spaces.”