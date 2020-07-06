Known as the “Mysticssippi bluesman,” Harry Manx will drop by the Heriot Bay Inn on July 8 and 9. Photo contributed

Harry Manx ushers in the new era of live music in Heriot Bay

The soul of the Heriot Bay Inn is people and music. Here on the other side of the societal shift called COVID, the Inn is learning how to fit into the “new normal” while providing what folks love: fun times with friends.

Well, you won’t have to wait too much longer… there is live music coming.

Harry Manx is an inimitable fusion of east and west, renowned for his mastery of the 20-stringed Mohan Veena and his “mysticssippi flavoured” blues and folk. Manx forged his distinctive style by studying at the feet of the masters, under a rigorous tutelage with Vishwa Mohan Bhatt in India. Bhatt is the inventor of the 20-stringed Mohan Veena, which has become Manx’ signature instrument. His beautiful music has brought Manx seven Maple Blues Awards, six Juno nominations, the Canadian Folk Music Award in 2005 for Best Solo Artist and won CBC Radio’s “Great Canadian Blues Award” in 2007.

It’s truly wonderful that Manx is journeying to the Inn and performing two nights in Herons, on July 8 and 9.

Things are different, there’s no question. Seating for Manx is organized to allow correct spacing: reservations for only tables of six (in your pod). Immerse in the magic of live music, and enjoy some classic pub fare.

Seats for these intimate evenings with Harry Manx are $99 (tables of six only). Included is their classic pub meal (your choice of classic HBI burger, chicken brie-L-T, sockeye salmon burger or black bean burger).

The Heriot Bay Inn and Herons are committed to protecting the health of guests and staff. They have passed their VIHA inspection and are operating beyond government-approved spacing and protocols. Reserve a seat for Harry Manx by calling 250-285-3322.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from coronavirus complications

Just Posted

Dog rescued from bottom of well by Oyster River Fire Department

Mini the chihuahua mix fell more than 20 feet

Campbell River teen produces quarantine musical

Ryver Santos Cegnar performed for friends and family over Facebook

Campbell River volleyball player invited to national team training camp

Emoni Bush will join Volleyball Canada’s U20 women’s virtual summer program

Campbell Riverite advancing to quarter-finals of Maxim Cover Girl Contest

‘Now it’s do or die time,’ said local model and DJ Kristy Watkins

Defenceman re-signs with Campbell River Storm

Grady Franklin of Deloraine, Man. ready to return to Campbell River

Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Deaths increased by 93% between January and May

Greater Victoria nanny pleads guilty to child porn, sexual interference charges

Johnathon Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to slew of sex crimes

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

BC Wildfire Service to conduct night vision trials for helicopters in South Okanagan

This technology could assist with future firefighting operations

Victoria man dies after skydiving incident on Vancouver Island

34-year-old had made more than 1,000 jumps

RCMP searching for missing Langford teens in Cowichan Valley

Pair were headed to Lake Cowichan/Youbou area, last heard from in North Cowichan

Following incident at sea, fishing lodge says it will reopen despite Haida travel ban

QCL reopens July 10, says president; Haida chief councillor describes ‘dangerous’ boating encounter

Kamloops RCMP officer’s conduct under review after blackface jokes on social media

Meinke’s Instagram is private and it’s unclear when the posts were made

NHL says 35 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 8

Positive rate for the league is just under 6%

Most Read