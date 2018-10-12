Fender partners with B.C. music store for new experience

Fender released a new shopping experience for guitar connoisseurs

Gone are the days of shopping for a new guitar in a dark music store; Fender has released a new retail experience.

Wentworth Music’s Kelowna location is one of two stores in Canada to partner with the famous guitar company.

“We understand the long term of what needs to happen and inspire musicians, and Fender has really hit the nail on the head,” said Dale Wentworth, founder and owner of Wentworth Music. “A lot of stores look look like a pawn shop. But this (display) is really bright.”

Wentworth Music has been family owned and operated for 50 years and has watched their competition fall from 12 stores to now one.

“It’s been a lot of hard work and there are a lot of family members that are involved in the business that put in unpaid hours. Because we are family owned and operated I think that it shows a testament of putting in the effort and not just looking into the benefit,” Wentworth said. “There will always be people who will want to have a guitar and aspire to be a guitar player, or they’ll hang it on the wall in their living room, it’s art for some people.”

RELATED: Randy Bachman discusses the future of guitars

Fender chose their long-time partner in Kelowna to bring a luxury retail shopping experience to musical connoisseurs and novices.

The clean eye-level guitar racks are meant to be more welcoming to customers where they can easily pick up a guitar and try it out without the help of anyone to find the right fit.

“The reason for this program was when we went out into the retail industry there were lots (of guitars) on the walls but not on the floors. We want to maximize space and elevate the product,” said Jessica Hoyt Protheroe, Wentworth Music vice-president of sales.

RELATED: JUNO president and Kelowna native Allan Reid receives award

Although it has been reported that guitar sales are dropping, from $1.5 million sold annually to just over $1 million annually by Geoff Edgers who covered the guitar industry for the Washington Post.

Fender says that they aren’t going anywhere, with a new app to make learning the guitar easy for those that want to learn. Along with this new experience they say the guitar will always be relevant in a digitally obsessed world.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Courtenay author Paula Wild launches book about human coexistence with wolves

Just Posted

Campbell River resident captures backyard bears in photos

Amateur photographer David Baar, who lives on Chum Rd. in North Campbell… Continue reading

‘Donation tree’ shows growing support for Campbell River Head Injury Support Society

Money still doesn’t grow on trees, but the foliage on a newly… Continue reading

Last two old generators at John Hart Dam shut down

Hydro employee, president turn off last two generators during ceremony

Leigh’s alleged words get her censured by SRD

Area D Director dismisses accusation as political motivation

Another chance to practice not dying in a flood next Thursday

Great British Columbia Shake Out becoming an annual reminder about emergency preparedness

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

50,000 pink flags planted at B.C. park shine light on sex-selection abortion

We Need a Law group ‘advocates for fetal interest’ protection: legal counsel

First Nation ‘disappointed’ in top court’s consultation ruling

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that federal ministers do not have to consult Indigenous groups when drafting legislation.

High demand: Hiring undocumented B.C. construction workers even hurts those who obey rules

Consequences of hiring workers illegally exceed risks taken by workers and companies that hire them

Students speak out about university’s handling of reported sexual assault case

St. F.X. Student Union president Rebecca Mesay said she’s witnessed a range of emotions among students from ‘anger to sadness to fear.’

Canada ‘clear, strong’ with Saudis on importance of human rights, PM says

The prime minister also says Canada has ‘serious issues’ around reports about the disappearance of U.S. journalist Jamal Khashoggi

B.C. teen’s petition to end food waste in Canada reaches 142,000 signatures

Justin Kulik will present his petition to the Ministry of Agriculture on World Food Day

Fender partners with B.C. music store for new experience

Fender released a new shopping experience for guitar connoisseurs

JUNO president returns to B.C. hometown to collect award

Reid will accept the Kevin Walters Industry Builder Award

Most Read