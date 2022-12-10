Carlow Rush, left, and Jacksun Fryer, of Funkanometry, were lauded by Annie Lennox, Eurythmics singer, for a video featuring the song Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This). (News Bulletin file photo)

Carlow Rush, left, and Jacksun Fryer, of Funkanometry, were lauded by Annie Lennox, Eurythmics singer, for a video featuring the song Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This). (News Bulletin file photo)

Eurythmics singer sings praises of Vancouver Island dance duo Funkanometry

Routine featuring Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) catches Annie Lennox’s attention

Pop star Annie Lennox is singing the praises of a mid-Island dance duo for a routine featuring a hit song by her group, the Eurythmics.

In a social media post, Lennox, a newly inducted rock ‘n’ roll hall-of-famer, lauded Jacksun Fryer and Carlow Rush, a.k.a. Funkanometry, for a video featuring the song Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).

The video features the two with their smooth moves, dancing to the song in Pioneer Plaza in downtown Nanaimo.

“Wowza! I just saw this incredible interpretation of Sweet Dreams … Gentlemen, you’re amazing! Thanks for choosing our song! P.S. Who are you?” asked Lennox.

Many social media users responded, identifying Funkanometry, and the group posted a response, thanking Lennox for the share and “kind words.”

The duo is coming off a run on the show America’s Got Talent in which they made it to the semifinals, and have had numerous dance videos go viral.

Fryer is from Nanaimo, while Rush hails from Duncan.

The Eurythmics were inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this past November.

READ ALSO: Funkanometry advances to ‘AGT’ live shows

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island’s Funkanometry dancers put their best feet forward


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Dance

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Review: Del Toro takes his ‘Pinocchio’ to very dark places

Just Posted

From left to right, Grace Lelliot, her brother Griffin, AJ Lontayao, Katie x and Roger Shi only met in Joe Shields' Basic guitar Class in September. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River high school band makes CBC Youtube music contest

Firefighters battle a horrendous fire at lunch hour on Parkway Dr. Fri. Dec. 9. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Fire crews battle fire on Parkway Drive in Campbell River

Prompted by a cancellation, Finning driver Shawn Spain drove around Campbell River's neighbourhoods this weekend. Photo courtesy Jessica Colado
Local truck driver makes Truck Parade still happen — sort of

Willow Point Park. City of Campbell River
Willow Point Park too crowded to accommodate all field user groups