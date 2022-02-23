Eplore the unexpected at Spring Break Theatre Camp at the Tidemark

Spring Break Theatre Camp will return to the Tidemark Theatre on March 14 – 18 with Hotel Zeta Theatre Camp: Unexpected Doorways to Extraordinary Places!

While renovating their family mansion into a hotel in the small town of Almonte, a family discovers the key to togetherness lies in a magical experience. During the renovation, Skye finds a key that unlocks a door to a room filled with magical doors, which leads Skye and their family on an adventure they will never forget. Through magical, imaginary places, such as a magical forest, a pirate ship and a world where puppets and stuffie best friends live out their lives. Will Skye and their siblings finally learn to get along? Will the family’s new hotel be a success?

Help tell their adventure through character development, improv, set and prop design. Learn green screen, and on camera skills. Design your own new puppet friend and discover all the keys to production along the way as you create our own short film.

Hotel Zeta Theatre Camp: Unexpected Doorways to Extraordinary Places will run during SD72’s spring break March 14 through 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tidemark Theatre. After the camp, students and their families will have access to a video production filmed during the week. This theatre camp is recommended for youth ages 8-14.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, City of Campbell River and the Campbell River Mirror, the Tidemark Theatre and On The Mark Theatre present, Hotel Zeta Theatre Camp: Unexpected Doorways to Extraordinary Places on March 14 – 18 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Registration is $100 (+ applicable taxes and fees), and can be purchased by phone through the Tidemark Box Office, Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. via 287.PINK. Youth can also be registered online through the Tidemark website: tidemarktheatre.com.