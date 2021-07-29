Drive-in movie night coming to Island communities

The pandemic has brought back the appeal of the old-time drive-in movie.

While they smack of nostalgia, drive-in movies have the added benefit of being a good choice for safe, affordable family fun. That’s why Coastal Community Credit Union is bringing back the experience to a number of communities on Vancouver Island next week.

“Over the past 10 years, thousands of Islanders have enjoyed watching a Sunset Cinema movie under the stars,” says a release from Coastal Community. “This year, you’ll also appreciate the retro charm of watching a favourite film at a pop-up drive-in theatre.”

Gates open at 7:30 p.m., and movies begin at 9:15 p.m. There won’t be a concession, so remember to bring your own snacks and drinks.

The schedule is:

Date Community Location Film Tuesday, Aug. 3 Port Alberni Port Alberni Fair Grounds Raya and the Last Dragon Wednesday, Aug. 4 Parksville Curling Rink Parking Lot Abominable Thursday, Aug. 5 Campbell River Saratoga Speedway Raya and the Last Dragon Friday, Aug. 6 Nanaimo VIU Parking Lot Raya and the Last Dragon Saturday, Aug. 7 Courtenay Comox Valley Fair Grounds Abominable

You can buy tickets through Eventbrite by visiting the Events section of Coastal Community’s Facebook page. Each event is limited to 50 tickets (one per carload) and will follow social distancing guidelines. You’ll find more details on the guidelines when you purchase your ticket. All donations will go to the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island.

“Over the last 18 months, Islanders have responded to difficult times with resiliency and resourcefulness,” said Allyson Prescesky, Senior Manager, Community Experience and Communications for Coastal Community Credit Union. “We’re delighted we could safely adapt Sunset Cinema to say thank you and help build our sense of community as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Ticket Links:

Port Alberni

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cccu-sunset-cinema-drive-in-raya-and-last-dragon-0803-port-alberni-tickets-163912778533

Parksville

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cccu-sunset-cinema-drive-in-abominable-0804-parksville-tickets-163921163613

Campbell River

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cccu-sunset-cinema-drive-in-raya-last-dragon-0805-campbell-river-tickets-163922108439

Nanaimo

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cccu-sunset-cinema-drive-in-raya-and-the-last-dragon-0806-nanaimo-tickets-163922680149

Courtenay

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cccu-sunset-cinema-drive-in-abominable-0807-courtenay-tickets-163923057277



