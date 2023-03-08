Ralph Barrat will be gracing the stage at the Little Red Church in Comox for the Georgia Straight Jazz Society, March 9. Photo supplied

Crooner Ralph Barrat brings a quartet to Comox

Back in the early days of the jazz society, Ralph Barrat used to wow his audiences when he made his appearances with his own keyboard.

Over the years, he mastered the vocal style of Frank Sinatra, and focused more on performing ballads with an accompanying band, and that became his more established style. For many, the shift has meant that we never hear Barrat’s wonderful keyboard performances and his repertoire of jazz standards.

Well, this week at The Little Red Church in Comox (7:30 p.m., March 9) Barrat is delighted to be back at the jazz society’s new home. This time Barrat will be singing and playing his keyboard, and possibly playing a few on the church’s upright grand. He will be joined by three of our region’s finest jazz artists: Cayleigh Borsboom on alto and tenor saxes, Steve Wallace on acoustic bass, and James McRae on drums. Each of these musicians generates excitement in their own right; it’s going to be memorable to witness how they draw even more inspiration and improvisation from each other. Come out to the show to witness this bound-to-be unforgettable evening.

“It will be all your favourite old standards, and a few from the late great Mose Allison (with whom Steve had the pleasure of playing),” he said. “These players need no further introduction to our local jazz community as they have all graced the Thursday Night Jazz stage before. For me it’s a privilege: I am blessed to have this opportunity to play with them!”

Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 for members, $20 for non-members. Visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com and select the calendar tab to see the scheduled performances between now and the end of August, including our outdoor concerts at The Gardens on Anderton.

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society.

