Coho Books holding night celebrating mystery and the the supernatural world

A spooky booky night is being planned for Oct. 28 at Coho Books in Campbell River.

Two critically-acclaimed and best-selling authors are on deck to invoke mystery and the supernatural at a Myth, Magic and Dark Dreams event at the bookstore. JP McLean and W.L. Hawkin will be at a book signing and reading at the store from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The theme helps tie in to the Halloween season, but both authors are actually known for covering that subject matter in their books.

McLean’s supernatural novel Blood Mark won the 2022 Global Book Award for the Occult and Supernatural category, as well as a Gold Literary Titan Award and was a 2022 Eric Hoffer Award Winner. The book was also a finalist for several other awards, including the Wishing Shelf Book award, the National Indie Excellence Award and the Chanticleer Paranormal Award for Super- natural Fiction. It’s also just the first in her Dark Dreams series, with the follow up Ghost Mark slated to be published on Nov. 1.

W.L. Hawkin is a highly respected author and winner of a Silver Literary Titan Award.

Reviewers say her books are “heart-pounding, cinematic, enchanting, and sensual, LGBTQ+ mysteries and thrillers.”

A regular reviewer for the Ottawa Review of Books, Hawkin’s works include the Hollystone Mystery series, which is made up of four published novels including her latest prehistoric time-travel romance, To Kill a King. Hawkin’s latest release Lure, a romantic suspense novel with Indigenous themes, won a Crowned Heart Award from InD’Tale Magazine. Hawkin graduated from Trent University, Ontario, with a BA in Indigenous Studies and has diplomas in Humanities from SFU in B.C. Her background in Indigenous Studies and Humanities informs her work.

Costumes, curiosity and questions are welcome at the event.

RELATED: Buying Coho Books a good story for two Campbell River women

Children’s book brings readers to Read Island — only this one’s made of books!



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BooksEventsHalloween