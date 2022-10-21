A spooky booky night is being planned for Oct. 28 at Coho Books in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

A spooky booky night is being planned for Oct. 28 at Coho Books in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Coho Books holding night celebrating mystery and the the supernatural world

Two authors available for book signing, questions

A spooky booky night is being planned for Oct. 28 at Coho Books in Campbell River.

Two critically-acclaimed and best-selling authors are on deck to invoke mystery and the supernatural at a Myth, Magic and Dark Dreams event at the bookstore. JP McLean and W.L. Hawkin will be at a book signing and reading at the store from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The theme helps tie in to the Halloween season, but both authors are actually known for covering that subject matter in their books.

McLean’s supernatural novel Blood Mark won the 2022 Global Book Award for the Occult and Supernatural category, as well as a Gold Literary Titan Award and was a 2022 Eric Hoffer Award Winner. The book was also a finalist for several other awards, including the Wishing Shelf Book award, the National Indie Excellence Award and the Chanticleer Paranormal Award for Super- natural Fiction. It’s also just the first in her Dark Dreams series, with the follow up Ghost Mark slated to be published on Nov. 1.

W.L. Hawkin is a highly respected author and winner of a Silver Literary Titan Award.

Reviewers say her books are “heart-pounding, cinematic, enchanting, and sensual, LGBTQ+ mysteries and thrillers.”

A regular reviewer for the Ottawa Review of Books, Hawkin’s works include the Hollystone Mystery series, which is made up of four published novels including her latest prehistoric time-travel romance, To Kill a King. Hawkin’s latest release Lure, a romantic suspense novel with Indigenous themes, won a Crowned Heart Award from InD’Tale Magazine. Hawkin graduated from Trent University, Ontario, with a BA in Indigenous Studies and has diplomas in Humanities from SFU in B.C. Her background in Indigenous Studies and Humanities informs her work.

Costumes, curiosity and questions are welcome at the event.

RELATED: Buying Coho Books a good story for two Campbell River women

Children’s book brings readers to Read Island — only this one’s made of books!


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BooksEventsHalloween

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pumps mobilized to save Quinsam River salmon habitat

Just Posted

Salmon in the Quinsam River below the Quinsam River Hatchery will be the beneficiary of BC Hydro’s efforts to increase water flows in the river system. Photo by Alistiar Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Pumps mobilized to save Quinsam River salmon habitat

A 30 foot humpback whale statue was installed at Ken Forde Park this week. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Whale statue installed at Ken Forde Park in Campbell River

A spooky booky night is being planned for Oct. 28 at Coho Books in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Coho Books holding night celebrating mystery and the the supernatural world

Crystal Smith (far left) and husband Raymond Shaw were unable to register their newborn son's name because it uses Kwak'wala characters. Photo contributed
Campbell River couple take fight with Vital Statistics over traditional name to court