The music video for Isaiah Faber’s (Powfu) “death bed (coffee for your head)” was filmed mostly at Abbotsford Mill Lake Park. The song has over 440 million views on Spotify and the video has over 90 million views on Youtube. Screenshot from Youtube music video.

Coffee for your head: Popular song has strong ties to Lower Mainland

Isaiah Faber’s ‘death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee’ has over 440 million Spotify hits

A two-month-old song from a Mission artist has become the biggest music hit to come out of the Fraser Valley in recent history.

Isaiah Faber, known as Powfu, released “death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee” in April 2020, and the song been heard by over 440 million people on Spotify.

The music video, much of it filmed at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake Park, has reached over 90 million views on Youtube. Faber’s other music videos are also filmed at various Abbotsford locations.

In order to become the Fraser Valley’s biggest hit of all time, it would have to surpass the Carly Rae Jepsen’s smash 2013 hit “Call Me Maybe,” which has over 1.2 billion views on Youtube.

It seems music runs in the family as Faber’s father, David, is the lead singer of the Canadian punk band Faber Drive. Faber Drive, also hailing from Mission, was nominated for a Juno Award in 2008.

RELATED: A driving force

abbotsfordMissionMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

Just Posted

Campbell River library ‘takeout’ service starts today

Patrons will be limited to five items per checkout

No injuries in Campbell River house fire

Crews responded to blaze on June 17

Volunteers needed to help at Campbell River school gardens

Six schools in city have gardens that need tending this summer

Campbell River family makes largest ever donation to NIC

New student commons space named after Mailman family to recognize largest donation in school’s history

Campbell River Sportsplex slowly re-opens with limited access to weight room

Next step will be to start outdoor fitness classes

Top doctor urges caution as B.C. records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Two new outbreaks declared in Abbotsford and Mission

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

B.C. launches cannabis ‘navigator’ to help small growers, processors

B.C. business still dominated by big producers and black market

Peace Arch Park to close amid dozens using it as loophole in COVID-19 border restrictions

Temporary measure in response to ‘risk associated with significant increase in visitors’

Federal fund offers relief to B.C. seafood processors

Industry alliance grateful, but says B.C. deserves more

WHL hockey could hit the ice in October

Start date ‘contingent on receiving the necessary approvals from government and health authorities’

Coffee for your head: Popular song has strong ties to Lower Mainland

Isaiah Faber’s ‘death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee’ has over 440 million Spotify hits

Canadian Cancer Society closes office in the Cowichan Valley, Campbell River

Financial difficulties from COVID-19 pandemic to blame

Most Read