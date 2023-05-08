Queer as Funk .Photo contributed

Campbell River’s Pride at the Tide comes back for 2023 celebration

Queer as Funk, PM and Rose Butch headlining celebration event

Campbell River’s 2023 Pride event is coming back to the Tidemark Theatre on June 24.

The successful PRIDE at the Tide event will be back, featuring Vancouver-based Queer as Funk, Rose Butch, PM, and more.

Hosted by Afton Frost, the first part of the show will be an interactive drag show. From there, Queer as Funk will take the stage for a dance party.

Frost has a lifelong passion for social justice, feminism, and advocacy that led her to join North Island Pride Society in 2017. She loves that it allows her to interact with youth, meet other queer folks, and help build within her community! North Island Pride Society was once coined “the little Pride that could” and Frost believes in that with her whole being. Her goals as a member of the Pride Society are to not only help put on The Best Pride Ever each year, but to continually add to its resource network and further cement its status as a v aluable community tool within the North Island.

The drag performances will be headlined by Rose Butch, billed as the “Premier Non-Binary Drag Thing,” and PM: Vancouver’s “non-binary dancing drag bimbo.” Butch has been a staple of the Vancouver performance art scene and has a style and sensibility that follows the pursuit of gender euphoria. Butch was also the subject of an episode of CBC Gem’s docuseries “Canada’s A Drag.” PM mixes their contemporary ballet background and an off-beat style to bend gender and sexuality, as well as to do some front flips.

Queer As Funk will make their return to Campbell River, bringing its tight rhythm section, hot horns, and soulful vocals to the Tidemark Stage. There’s nothing this tight-knit band loves more than performing together, and that love is palpable to audiences everywhere.

“Queer As Funk believes in celebrating differences, and what better way than with a big ol’ dance party?”

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at tidemarktheatre.com or through the Tidemark Theatre Box Office: 250.287.PINK! There will also be a live stream option.

