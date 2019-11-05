From left: Tim Myerscoough (Bert), Doris Wagner (Mary Poppins), and Rose Gibson and Andrew Peterson, one of two pairs of youths playing Jane and Michael (the other two are Shawn and Jamie Beselt), rehearse a scene from Mary Poppins, the Broadway Musical being staged at the Tidemark Theatre Nov. 21-23 by Shoreline Musical Theatre Society. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River musical theatre group brings the magic of Mary Poppins to the stage

Shoreline Musical Theatre Society presents the family favourite, Mary Poppins, the Broadway Musical to the Tidemark stage with a cast of over 40 actors and musicians from Nov. 21-23.

Mary Poppins is a musical based on the book series by P.L. Travers of the same name and, more notably, the 1964 musical film starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke.

The musical theatre version allowed for some additional musical numbers to be added and came to stage in 2004. Since then it has been performed around the world for many to enjoy.

Artistic director and choreographer, Heather Gordon Murphy, has her creative plate full with her interpretation of this iconic show. She has been putting the large cast through their paces for two months.

She recently said, “The many pieces of the puzzle that are being created are starting to come together and we are moving forward toward our performances. There are moments of magic showing up at the rehearsals.”

The musical director of Mary Poppins is Kristy Miller.

“Community Theatre is all about being inclusive… bonding a group of people together to create something that makes us smile,” Miller said. “No matter what the show, we all become a family in the creation of it. It takes a very large family to create a show – actors, directors, musicians, set designers, costume designers, seamstresses and stage managers. We do it not because of a paycheque (there isn’t one), but simply because we love it!”

The show is full of colourful characters played by local volunteer performers. Bert (Tim Myerscough) leads us through the streets and rooftops of London along with the magical Mary Poppins (Doris Wagner). The stern, hard working George Banks (Rudi Kreis) and his wife Winifred (Amy Moody) struggle to find the right nanny for their children Michael and Jane. The children’s roles (shared by Rose Gibson, Andrew Peterson, Shawn and Jamie Beselt) are very vocal about what their perfect nanny should be. The cast of characters is too long to name but rest assured each one is memorable.

There are four shows at the Tidemark: Nov. 21, 22, 23 at 7 p.m. and a 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 23. Tickets are available through the Tidemark box office and on their website. The tickets are $30 for adults and $25 under for children 12.

These seats are selling quickly so as Mary would say ‘Spit Spot” get them early. Come along, let your imaginations take you to a magical world where “Anything Can Happen If You Let It”!

The show is sponsored by 93.7 The Eagle, Tyee Plaza, The Cove and Gold River Pharmacies.

 

Mary Poppins, the Broadway Musical being staged at the Tidemark Theatre Nov. 21-23 by Shoreline Musical Theatre Society, will have all the popular songs you’ll remember from the 1964 movie version choreographed into lively dance numbers. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Bert (Tim Myerscough), Mary Poppins (Doris Wagner), Jane (Shawn Beselt), Michael (Jamie Beselt) and chorus members rehearse a number from Mary Poppins, the Broadway Musical which Campbell River’s Shoreline Musical Theatre Society will perform at the Tidemark Theatre Nov. 21-23. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
VIDEO: Experiences of Bosnia/Croatia veterans inspires Cowichan pianist to compose suite

Just Posted

City of Campbell River receives recognition for Rising Seas initiative

Community Energy Association calls city’s project ‘very impressive’

Packing a shoebox for a child who feels forgotten

Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes are back and ready to be packed

Campbell River musical theatre group brings the magic of Mary Poppins to the stage

Shoreline Musical Theatre Society presents the family favourite, Mary Poppins, the Broadway… Continue reading

UPDATE: driver dead after cement truck tumbles into lake west of Campbell River

Coroner, Campbell River RCMP investigating after vehicle ends up in Buttle Lake Monday

After the election: The future of fish farms in the North Island

The Liberal Party pledged they would shut down open-net fish farming in B.C. by 2025.

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Canada has one of the highest rates of PTSD worldwide at 9.2 per cent.

Okanagan man’s legs crushed under 1,000-pound hay bale

The man is in critical condition at Foothills Hospital in Calgary, Alta.

Vancouver, Toronto see home sale gains in October, but prices diverge

Greater Vancouver home sales were up by 45.4 per cent compared with a year earlier

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Nuu-chah-nulth Nations urge government to fulfill Supreme Court decision on fishing rights

Nov. 3 marked the 10-year anniversary of Supreme Court decision

Parksville man disheartened by notes on windshield saying he’s not a ‘real’ veteran

Anonymous messages at Parksville golf course said he should be ‘ashamed’ of special licence plates

Vernon man ‘photoshopped’ himself into child porn photos

Ex-Judo coach still awaits sentencing

B.C. builds on Indigenous reconciliation plan with summit

United Nations rights declaration to be endorsed this month

Most Read