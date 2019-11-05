Campbell River musical theatre group brings the magic of Mary Poppins to the stage

From left: Tim Myerscoough (Bert), Doris Wagner (Mary Poppins), and Rose Gibson and Andrew Peterson, one of two pairs of youths playing Jane and Michael (the other two are Shawn and Jamie Beselt), rehearse a scene from Mary Poppins, the Broadway Musical being staged at the Tidemark Theatre Nov. 21-23 by Shoreline Musical Theatre Society. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Shoreline Musical Theatre Society presents the family favourite, Mary Poppins, the Broadway Musical to the Tidemark stage with a cast of over 40 actors and musicians from Nov. 21-23.

Mary Poppins is a musical based on the book series by P.L. Travers of the same name and, more notably, the 1964 musical film starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke.

The musical theatre version allowed for some additional musical numbers to be added and came to stage in 2004. Since then it has been performed around the world for many to enjoy.

Artistic director and choreographer, Heather Gordon Murphy, has her creative plate full with her interpretation of this iconic show. She has been putting the large cast through their paces for two months.

She recently said, “The many pieces of the puzzle that are being created are starting to come together and we are moving forward toward our performances. There are moments of magic showing up at the rehearsals.”

The musical director of Mary Poppins is Kristy Miller.

“Community Theatre is all about being inclusive… bonding a group of people together to create something that makes us smile,” Miller said. “No matter what the show, we all become a family in the creation of it. It takes a very large family to create a show – actors, directors, musicians, set designers, costume designers, seamstresses and stage managers. We do it not because of a paycheque (there isn’t one), but simply because we love it!”

The show is full of colourful characters played by local volunteer performers. Bert (Tim Myerscough) leads us through the streets and rooftops of London along with the magical Mary Poppins (Doris Wagner). The stern, hard working George Banks (Rudi Kreis) and his wife Winifred (Amy Moody) struggle to find the right nanny for their children Michael and Jane. The children’s roles (shared by Rose Gibson, Andrew Peterson, Shawn and Jamie Beselt) are very vocal about what their perfect nanny should be. The cast of characters is too long to name but rest assured each one is memorable.

There are four shows at the Tidemark: Nov. 21, 22, 23 at 7 p.m. and a 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 23. Tickets are available through the Tidemark box office and on their website. The tickets are $30 for adults and $25 under for children 12.

These seats are selling quickly so as Mary would say ‘Spit Spot” get them early. Come along, let your imaginations take you to a magical world where “Anything Can Happen If You Let It”!

The show is sponsored by 93.7 The Eagle, Tyee Plaza, The Cove and Gold River Pharmacies.

Mary Poppins, the Broadway Musical being staged at the Tidemark Theatre Nov. 21-23 by Shoreline Musical Theatre Society, will have all the popular songs you’ll remember from the 1964 movie version choreographed into lively dance numbers. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror