Campbell River Live Streets goes country

Tailgate Country to lead the party this week on Wednesday, Aug. 17 on Shoppers’ Row

Comox Valley’s Tailgate Country Rock Band is in Campbell River LIve Streets on Wednesday, Aug. 17, for a free night of great music and dancing. The show kicks off at 7:30 and runs to 10 p.m. on Shopper’s Row. Facebook photo

Dust off your cowboy boots for the City of Campbell River’s Rockin’ River Country concert!

Comox Valley’s Tailgate Country Rock Band is here on Wednesday, Aug. 17, for a free night of great music and dancing. The show kicks off at 7:30 and runs to 10 p.m. on Shopper’s Row. Line dancers will be on-site to help you get your country groove on.

Tailgate is a country rock band from the Comox Valley that perform at venues and festivals across Vancouver Island. The band’s musicians live and breathe country music and are passionate about performing new and old tunes. They’ll hit the stage with a heel-toe docie doe and we’ll all have a boot stompin time.

Food trucks will be on site at this licenced event. All ages are welcome and encouraged to attend.

CR Live Streets is an annual community event series presented by the City of Campbell River. All Live Street events are free, open to the public, and offer a vibrant downtown community experience. Bring your friends and family, or come along yourself, but don’t miss out on everything that CR Live Streets has to offer!

“We have a few weeks left of summer and some incredible CR Live Street entertainment still to come,” says Robin Mitchell, Recreation and Culture Manager. “Comox Valley’s Tailgate country rock band always puts on an incredible show and we look forward to seeing the whole community out at this event!”

· August 17: Rockin’ River Country

· August 24: Music in the Night featuring Jesse Roper

· *Special Addition* September 2: Chalk-BLAST – More details coming soon!

Details for all City events are available at www.campbellriver.ca/upcomingevents and www.facebook.com/Campbellriverrec.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River