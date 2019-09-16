The UK film Maiden is the third offering in the Campbell River Festival of Film’s fall season. Photo submitted

Campbell River Festival of Film announces fall season

The Campbell River Festival of Film (CRFF) announced its 2019 fall season in partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and the Tidemark Theatre.

The CRFF will present a unique program of films on the following Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m.:

Tue., Sept. 24 — Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind (90 Min, Canada).

Tue., Oct. 8 — Photograph (110 Min, Germany/India/USA).

Tue., Oct. 29 — Maiden (93 Min, UK).

Tue. Nov. 12 — An Evening of Short Films.

Tue. Nov. 26 — Wild Rose (101 Min, UK).

The 2019 season’s passes are now on sale at the Tidemark Theatre box office and on-line at tidemarktheatre.com. The passes will sell for $50 (plus applicable taxes) and entitle the holder to five films and prize draws at each screening. Individual tickets for each film may be purchased for $12 each.

This partnership with the Tidemark Theatre enables moviegoers to enjoy the films and also appreciate the ambiance of our community theatre. With the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and movies starting at 7 p.m., patrons have time to gather in the lobby before the movie to enjoy a glass of wine and visit with friends and other moviegoers.

The festival is a successful partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival film circuit, that allows the CRFF to book international films directly from Toronto that would not normally make their way to Campbell River movie theatres.

The organizers want everyone to know that all proceeds go directly back to our community. Each year, bursaries and camera equipment are given to local students and schools. In previous years, the festival has put on bonus screenings that have helped to raise thousands of dollars to support various worthwhile programs and nonprofit organizations in Campbell River.

So, head down to The Tidemark Theatre Box Office or go online at tidemarktheatre.com to purchase your seasons passes before they sell out! If you decide to purchase your tickets on-line, please try to drop by the Tidemark before Sept. 24 to pick them up to avoid line up congestion on opening night of the festival.

For more information on the CRFF, tickets, passes and upcoming films, please contact the Tidemark Theatre box office at 287.PINK or CRFF at camrivff@gmail.com.

