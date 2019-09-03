Fern Pittendreigh paints during the Quadra Paint Out. The first annual Paint Campbell River plein air event will be held Saturday, Sept. 7. Photo by Nanci Cook

Campbell River artists taking their easels outside this Saturday

“Art adds to a community, attracts a core of people who are intelligent, creative and bring new ideas. They have a lot of energy, which is a really wonderful thing for a community to have.”

Some of the area’s most talented outdoor painters will bring their paint boxes and easels to the historic Sybil Andrews’ Cottage in Willow Point — well known for its vistas of ocean and beaches, and its abundance of wildlife and forests.

This First Annual Event Paint Campbell River 2019 is happening with the support of International Plein Air Painters and the Campbell River Arts Council.

Plein air artists seek the quality of natural light and atmosphere outdoors. Their artwork is in direct response to the beauty they find in nature. They use a variety of media, from oils, through watercolors and pastels. The public will be able to join in the fun by watching individual artists work and moving from painter to painter 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., throughout the day.

After the painting, there will be an exhibit of the day’s work at the Sybil Andrews Cottage. An artists’ reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. with refreshments on Sunday. The public is invited to come view the art and meet the artists. There is a joy about paintings outdoors and this is a chance for people to see artists at work, developing their paintings in response to the beauty in nature.

Plein air painting developed in France in the mid-19th century and is becoming increasingly popular lately. Last year’s event involved artists all over the globe. Many new plein air painting groups were formed directly from that event.

International Plein Air Painters (IPAP), which has members who reside throughout the world, is the blanket organization for individual plein air groups and was created for the sole purpose of advancing the execution and enjoyment of plein air painting without limitations of borders or regions.

IPAP’s members are the quiet activists in the ongoing environmental struggle. They call attention to the threatened urban scene and the vanishing farmland from history. Its members share inspiration and encouragement both on the Internet and at “paint outs.”

They encourage other artists to get out and do it, to paint with other artists and share ideas.

This event is happening simultaneously in international locations and Campbell River is part of this 17th worldwide group event hosted by International Plein Air Painters. You can join or show your support for IPAP or learn more about the group and see some of the many events happening posted on the website www.i-p-a-p.com

