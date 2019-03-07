Campbell River Art Battle one of the most colourful fights ever

Sheena McCorquadale – who was last year’s Vancouver Island Regional Champion – competes in Round 781 of Art Battle International, held at Willow Point Hall on Saturday, March 2. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Willow Point Hall was filled with passionate artists and art lovers for the second time as Round 781 of Art Battle International went off on Saturday (March 2).

The international competition sees the winners of regional battles like the one held on the weekend proceed up the ranks, while giving comunities the chance to experience the energy and excitement of creativity in a fun new way.

Twelve local artists put provided paint to provided canvases on Saturday night in two rounds of head-to head expressions of colour, with two moving on from each round to compete in the finals.

Each 20-minute round consisted of six artists creating a work of art, start to finish. Each brought their own visions, methods and artistic sensibilities to their pieces – everything from landscapes to expressionistic representations of love were created on the night – as the crowd circled around the artists watching the canvases come to life before them, loving every minute of it.

Sheena McCorquadale – who was last year’s Vancouver Island Regional Champion and Jill Paris Rody, last year’s winner of the Campbell River event, moved on to the finals from round one. Jewel Buhay and Jo-anne Purdy moved on from round two to join them, with Purdy being voted the eventual winner by the crowd on hand, who had the option to vote by text or by physical ballot this year. All the works created were then auctioned off to those in attendance.

Check out some of the action from Round 1:



