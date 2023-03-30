Burton’s coming back to the Tidemark Theatre

Canadian music legend Burton Cummings retunrs to Campbell River’s Tidemark Theatre on May 25. Picture shows Cumming performing at the Tidemark in 2017. Photo by Lynda Allen Photography

The Tidemark Theatre and Gee Dan Productions are excited to present Burton Cummings & His Band, Unplugged at the Tidemark on May 25th, 2023.

Few artists have achieved the level of public success and critical acclaim that Burton Cummings enjoys in a dazzling career spanning more than 40 years.

Cummings’ voice has been rated among the finest in rock music. He has amassed more hit records than almost any performer in Canadian history.

As lead singer and songwriter with the Guess Who, Burton recorded hits “These Eyes,” “Laughing,” “No Time,” “American Woman,” “Share The Land,” “Hang On To Your Life,” “Clap For The Wolfman,” and many more.

As a solo artist, he leaves his mark with “Stand Tall,” “I’m Scared,” “Dream of a Child,” “You Saved My Soul,” “I Will Play a Rhapsody,” and “Timeless Love,” among many other much-loved tunes.

Cummings is a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, Canadian Walk of Fame, Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame, and Prairie Music Hall of Fame. A six-time Juno Award winner, Cummings has received the Order of Canada, Order of Manitoba, and Governor-General’s Performance Arts Award as well as 22 SOCAN Awards and several BMI (Broadcast Music Industry) awards for more than one million airplays of his songs.

With the Guess Who, he earned recognition for the first U.S. platinum album by a Canadian artist and, as a solo artist, the first quadruple platinum Canadian-produced album. Cummings is honored to have received, in total, 80 platinum and gold record awards. Recently, the best-selling book The 100 Top Canadian Singles ranked “American Woman” the greatest Canadian single of all time.

As an international artist, Cummings enjoys world-wide stature shared by only a select few Canadian performers.

A consummate showman, Cummings possesses an extraordinary gift for entertaining. He is second to none in delighting audiences numbering from 10 to 10,000. Critically acclaimed Above The Ground is his first album to feature all original songs written by Cummings. Reviews from both fans and music critics glow with superlatives.

Canadian rock-music royalty, Cummings remains at the top of his game as an unrivaled singer, songwriter, showman, and recording artist.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror, and the BC Arts Council – the Tidemark Theatre and Gee Dan Productions will present Burton Cummings & His Band, Unplugged on Thursday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $122.50 for Preferred Seating and $107.50 for Admission (+ applicable taxes and fees). Tickets can be purchased through the Tidemark Box Office (250.287.PINK) Tuesday through Friday between 12 pm and 4 pm. Tickets are also available anytime online via: tidemarktheatre.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverLive music