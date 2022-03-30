Actor Bruce Willis appears at the premiere of “Glass” in New York on Jan. 15, 2019. Wills is stepping away from acting after a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that causes the loss of the ability to understand or express speech, his family announced Wednesday. In a statement posted on Willis’ Instagram page, the 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia and that it is impacting his cognitive abilities. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Bruce Willis appears at the premiere of “Glass” in New York on Jan. 15, 2019. Wills is stepping away from acting after a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that causes the loss of the ability to understand or express speech, his family announced Wednesday. In a statement posted on Willis’ Instagram page, the 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia and that it is impacting his cognitive abilities. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

67-year-old’s family announces condition impacting his cognitive abilities

Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting after a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech, his family said Wednesday.

In a statement posted on Willis’ Instagram page, the 67-year-old actor’s family announced that Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia and that it is impacting his cognitive abilities.

“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” read the statement signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” they said. “As Bruce always says, `Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

There are many potential causes of aphasia. It often occurs after a stroke or head injury, but can also develop gradually due to a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes degenerative damage, like Alzheimer’s disease. It’s treated primarily with speech therapy and learning non-verbal means of communication.

Willis’ family didn’t divulge what caused his aphasia. Representatives for the actor declined to comment.

The news about Willis, one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, immediately spread online as fans reacted. His four-decade career has amassed more than $5 billion in box office worldwide,

Willis had been working steadily and frequently. Renowned for films like “Die Hard,” “Pulp Fiction” and “The Sixth Sense,” Willis has in recent years churned out straight-to-video thrillers. Last year, he starred in a staggering eight films. Most came and went quietly, including titles like “Cosmic Sin,” “Out of Death” and “Deadlock.”

Most recently, Willis starred in February’s “Gasoline Alley” and “A Day to Die,” released in early March. Willis has already shot at least six more films due out in 2022 and 2023, including “Die Like Lovers,” “Corrective Measures” and “The Wrong Place.”

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Movies and TV

Previous story
The infectious pop of Big Little Lions coming to Rivercity Stage

Just Posted

Friends on the street outside the community kitchen in Campbell River. Photo courtesy Michelle Downey
What does homelessness really look like?

Sarah Khan is starting a new dementia support group in Campbell River. Submitted image
Former LTC worker starting dementia support group in Campbell River

Back Row – Alex Bates (Coach), Chris Flood (Head Coach), Alexander Fedor, Cayden Houser, William Bates, Michael Houser (Coach), Michael Foote (Coach). Front Row – Logan Prokopchuk, Luke Richards, Kai Myagi, Cord MacLeod, Fionn Lenahan, Denver Flood, Kai Jensen-West, Zack Ball, Hayden MacLeod, Ben Fontaine, Tsion Foote. Photo courtesy Campbell River Youth Soccer Association
Warriors soccer team places second at Mayor’s Memorial Cup in Surrey

Ethan Belanko (score at bottom) bowled twelve strikes in a row — twice — in February. Photo courtesy Campbell River Bowling Centre
Young Campbell River bowler lands perfect game — twice in 2 weeks