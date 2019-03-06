Blithe Spirit currently running at Campbell River’s Rivercity Stage

Mme. Arcati (Dianne Nelson, centre) conducts a seance at the home of novelist Charles Condomine in Rivercity Players’ production of Noel Cowards Blithe Spirit currently running at the Rivercity Stage, 1080 Hemlock St. March 6-9 at 7:30 p.m., March 10 at 2 p.m. and then again March 13-16 at 7:30 p.m. and March 17 at 2 p.m. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Cambpell River Mirror

Rivercity Players’ production of Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit is currently running at the Rivercity Stage, 1080 Hemlock St. March 6-9 at 7:30 p.m., March 10 at 2 p.m. and then again March 13-16 at 7:30 p.m. and March 17 at 2 p.m.

This play was written by well known British playwright, Noël Coward, and centres around novelist Charles Condomine (played by Tim Myerscough). Charles has invited the eccentric medium Madam Arcati (Dianne Nelson) to his house to lead a séance, as part of the research he is doing for his upcoming book.

The plan backfires when the ghost of his first wife, Elvira (Michelle Segal), is accidentally summoned to the house where she takes up residence. She does everything she can to destroy Charles’ marriage to his second wife, Ruth (Kelly McDonald), who can neither hear nor see the ghost.

RELATED: Rivercity Players brings classic ghost comedy to the stage

RELATED: Character is the thing in Rivercity’s Blithe Spirit