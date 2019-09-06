Big top magic returns to Campbell River

Circo Osorio Circus is coming to Campbell River Sept. 12-16. (Submitted photo)

An International Showcase of Talent from Mexico, Chile, Belarus, Russia, Argentina, Romania and the US; The American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio continues their Canadian Tour to spread some “Big Top Magic” in Campbell River and raise “Big Top Funds” to benefit the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation!

See the Fun. Be the Fun. Join the Fun on an unforgettable journey under the Big Top. With a “Latin Flare” and their roots from Mexico, American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio will entertain audiences throughout B.C. New for 2019, is a partnership with the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation which will be their fundraising recipients.

“Canada has welcomed our circus with open arms and now we have a chance to give back to the communities that support our show,” says president and fourth generation circus owner, Francisco Osorio.

American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio is designed for family fun of all ages. Children and adults will be mesmerized as they witness the internationally-renowned cast that features the catapulting strength and artistry of the Dragmir Troop; an out of this world lazer light experience that combines the lights and high energy music of Eduardo the Lazerman, defying the laws of gravity from high above the arena floor; the Belarus Triple Eagles; zany Circus Clowns and much more.

“All of your senses are triggered once you enter the tent,” says Master Ringmaster and fourth generation circus owner, Rober Osorio. “Children and adults enter the magical tent, smell the popcorn and cotton candy, hear the music and see the audiences cheering as they become a part of the show…it’s quite the sensational experience!”

The Show – American Crown Circus, Inc & Circo Osorio – was named after the Osorio family of entertainers who founded this ambitious experience in 1927 in their native Mexico. The company is based in Las Vegas, from which they tour Mexico, USA and Canada. The circus tours 13 cities in British Columbia and Alberta, besides the over 40 cities in the USA.

Campbell River- Sept. 12-16 at Robert V. Ostler Park.

Showtimes:

– Thursday: 5:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

– Friday: 5:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

– Saturday: 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

– Sunday – 3:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

– Monday: 7 p.m.

Price:

General Admission- $25+GST *Includes 2 Children (10 and under) free

Additional Child Ticket- $10+GST

Previous story
If it’s been a long time since you rock ‘n’ rolled, then you’ll want to check out Led Zepagain

Just Posted

Campbell River Canyon View Trail loop to be opened up in October

The popular Canyon View Trail loop through the old John Hart powerhouse… Continue reading

Popular backcountry destination in Strathcona Park closed for bear activity

The main Bedwell Lake campground has been closed since Aug. 30

Campbell River teen helps Canada to first win at U18 volleyball worlds

Emoni Bush earns 13 points in team’s opening 3-1 victory over Korea

Local doctor ready to join grandmothers in annual ride

Erika Kellerhals says she sees firsthand how hard it is for AIDS patients to battle stigma and remain hopeful

Cougar shot and killed in Campbell River

Animal was very comfortable in the highly developed neighbourhood: conservation officer

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurricane Dorian aftermath

Kandis Wilkinson’s parents sent her back to TRU early as a storm was brewing

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

Captain Canuck? Horvat says he’s ready to sport the ‘C’ in Vancouver

NHL club left role vacant last season

Father of suspected B.C. killer granted access to cellphone video

Alan Schmegelsky’s lawyer convinces RCMP to share son’s video will

What exactly counts as distracted driving in B.C.?

Police are cracking down on drivers who just can’t take their eyes off their phones

‘Outrageous:’ Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

Exec at Calgary-based oil and gas production company said shirt is from a group called Canada Action

Most Read