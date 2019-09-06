Big top magic returns to Campbell River

An International Showcase of Talent from Mexico, Chile, Belarus, Russia, Argentina, Romania and the US; The American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio continues their Canadian Tour to spread some “Big Top Magic” in Campbell River and raise “Big Top Funds” to benefit the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation!

See the Fun. Be the Fun. Join the Fun on an unforgettable journey under the Big Top. With a “Latin Flare” and their roots from Mexico, American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio will entertain audiences throughout B.C. New for 2019, is a partnership with the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation which will be their fundraising recipients.

“Canada has welcomed our circus with open arms and now we have a chance to give back to the communities that support our show,” says president and fourth generation circus owner, Francisco Osorio.

American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio is designed for family fun of all ages. Children and adults will be mesmerized as they witness the internationally-renowned cast that features the catapulting strength and artistry of the Dragmir Troop; an out of this world lazer light experience that combines the lights and high energy music of Eduardo the Lazerman, defying the laws of gravity from high above the arena floor; the Belarus Triple Eagles; zany Circus Clowns and much more.

“All of your senses are triggered once you enter the tent,” says Master Ringmaster and fourth generation circus owner, Rober Osorio. “Children and adults enter the magical tent, smell the popcorn and cotton candy, hear the music and see the audiences cheering as they become a part of the show…it’s quite the sensational experience!”

The Show – American Crown Circus, Inc & Circo Osorio – was named after the Osorio family of entertainers who founded this ambitious experience in 1927 in their native Mexico. The company is based in Las Vegas, from which they tour Mexico, USA and Canada. The circus tours 13 cities in British Columbia and Alberta, besides the over 40 cities in the USA.

Campbell River- Sept. 12-16 at Robert V. Ostler Park.

Showtimes:

– Thursday: 5:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

– Friday: 5:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

– Saturday: 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

– Sunday – 3:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

– Monday: 7 p.m.

Price:

General Admission- $25+GST *Includes 2 Children (10 and under) free

Additional Child Ticket- $10+GST