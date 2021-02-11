Become a Super Hero on the Tidemark stage this spring

The Tidemark Theatre and On The Mark Theatre have announced that Super Hero Theatre Camp returns on March 22-26 with limited in-person and online registration options.

Realizing mutants were the next step in human evolution, Professor Xyon, gathered gifted youth to be their first class of students. The professor’s goal is to protect and educate the next generation of superior humankind, while pursuing a dream of harmony. This group of youth was called the X-Clan.

Not all of the students and faculty see the professor’s point of view. They believe that harmony isn’t a realistic goal between human and mutants. As a virus spreads through out the world, it is just the mutants that seem immune. Will all the mutants come together and help humankind fight this virus? Or will chaos prevail and the virus just add to the already divided lines between mutants and humans? Join the Super Hero Theatre Camp this March and find out.

This year due to COVID-19, the camp will be creating its own short film using their learned theatre skills. They will be using special effects like green screen and others to help tell their story. Learn not only theatre and improv skills, but learn on-camera techniques. Get hands-on technical skills with lighting, sound, camera switching, stage management, set and prop creation.

Super Hero Theatre Camp will run during SD72’s spring break March 22-26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Tidemark Theatre. After the camp, students and their families will have access to a video production filmed during the week. Note: this camp is recommended for youth ages 8-14.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, CR Patrons of the Arts and the Campbell River Mirror, the Tidemark Theatre and On The Mark Theatre present, Super Hero Theatre Camp: X-Clan on March 22-26 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Registration is $85 for in person admission and $45 for virtual registration (plus applicable taxes and fees), and can be purchased by phone through the Tidemark’s virtual Box Office, Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. via 287-PINK. Youth can also be registered online through the Tidemark website: tidemarktheatre.com.

