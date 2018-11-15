The Barra MacNeils Christmas show always feature a highly entertaining brand of traditional seasonal fare.

Barra MacNeils Christmas kicks off the holiday season at the Tidemark Theatre

One of the most beloved concerts on the seasonal circuit, the Barra MacNeils Christmas show always feature a highly entertaining brand of traditional seasonal fare mixed with entertaining stories and new musical twists; stamped with their lush harmonies and intricate instrumental stylings.

Fans can look forward to classic favorites including: “Oh Holy Night”, “Ave Maria”,” A Christmas in Killarney” and “Auld Lang Syne” as well as some comedy, seasonal stories, music, singing, dance, and memories that will extend beyond the season and last a lifetime.

The distinctive family harmonies; an array of rhythmic instruments weaving through and around various themes – some decidedly classical but then, suddenly, very traditional Cape Breton; the lads singing a cappella; a thoughtful solo gradually merging into a frenzied all-hands-on-deck medley… it exudes the passion and energy familiar to anyone who has ever experienced The Barra MacNeils stage show. As always, the five MacNeil siblings – Lucy, Boyd, Stewart, Kyle and Sheumas – combine on a vast array of instruments including accordion, guitar, piano, fiddle, bodhran, mandolin, banjo, Celtic harp, tin whistles, bouzouki, flute… underpinned by the nimble-fingered Jamie Gatti on bass.

Sponsored by the Campbell River Mirror, What’s On Digest, 2 Day FM and Coast Discovery Inn, the Tidemark Theatre and Gee Dan Productions proudly presents, a Barra MacNeil’s Christmas at the Tidemark Theatre on November 20, 2018. Tickets are $40 (+applicable taxes and fees) and can be purchased at the Box Office Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com OR 287-PINK.

