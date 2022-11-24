Awakeneers Acoustic Matinee Concert Series launches Nov. 26 at Campbell River Arts Council

Awakeneers will be putting on a series of Saturday concerts at Sybil Andrews Cottage in Willow Point Nov. 26-Dec. 10. Photo supplied

Watch the seasons change at the cottage amid the swirling melodies and cozy warmth of a new folk music concert series.

Starting Nov. 26, the Awakeneers Acoustic Matinees will bring a whole new artistic creation to Sybil Andrews’ little blue cottage in Willow Point.

In a series of Saturday afternoon performances, the talented and versatile Awakeneers band members will mix ‘n match instruments and repertoire for a different musical experience each time… all with the graceful vocals and elegant harmonies we’ve come to expect from this seasoned ensemble.

With a mug of hot tea in your hand and a sweet treat to nibble, immerse yourself in the creative comfort of Andrews’ home, with winter waves crashing on the nearby shore. Just sit back and listen to the music. What’s not to love? We’ve been waiting for this.

Since it *is* a cottage living room, seating is limited, so avoid disappointment by getting your tickets early for any or all three dates in the series:

Nov. 26, 2 p.m. (https://www.tickettailor.com/events/theawakeneers/798408)

Dec. 3, 2 p.m. (https://www.tickettailor.com/events/theawakeneers/798431)

Dec. 10, 2 p.m. (https://www.tickettailor.com/events/theawakeneers/798432)

Location: Sybil Andrews Cottage — 2131 South Island Highway, Campbell River BC

Tickets: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/theawakeneers/

Awakeneers’ music centres around honest vocals sweetened with multi-part harmonies and acoustic instrumentation. The nomadic band of multi-instrumentalist songwriters — many of whom are siblings — segues seamlessly from a foot-stomping fiddle tune to a hip-hop guide to mindfulness, weaving a genre-bending blend of acoustic positivity that orbits elliptically around the idea of folk music. Their songwriting shines a light on life’s big questions, celebrating the goodness of humanity and the miracle of Life on Earth.

More information about the band: https://www.awakeneers.com/

“One of our favourite things since moving to Campbell River last winter,” says Immanuel, one of the band-members, “has been getting to know the various arts networks, chief among them, the Campbell River Arts Council. It’s wonderful that this town has organizations like them and Patrons of the Arts, and the many city staff who are dedicated to supporting and encouraging independent local arts and culture. What they do really makes a difference for local bands like us.

“I kept walking past the Sybil Andrew’s Cottage after we moved here, because we live just down the street. It looked so charming that I called the number on their website, got Karen on the phone, and we hit it off immediately. I’ve wanted to produce an event series there ever since seeing the inside of the cottage.

“We’re looking forward to seeing our new Campbell River fans there, as well as meeting more folks from the area.”

Campbell RiverLive music