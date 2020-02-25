Nanci Cook competes in the Campbell River Live Streets Art Battle in downtown Campbell River in front of the Tidemark Theatre last July. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Twelve of the Campbell River area’s best artists will compete across three fast-paced rounds for audience votes when Art Battle returns to Campbell River on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Held at Campbell River Toyota (2785 N. Island Highway), the audience will circle the competitors in each round, and choose their favorite. After the final round, only one champion will remain!

These competitors are a mix of veteran professional artists and emerging talents who want to share their process and talent with a new audience. Featured Battlers include Alyssa Penner , who uses her painterly approach to express “the fantastical beauty of local island nature and wildlife,” as well as Dave Stevens, whose signature blend of representational imagery and abstract elements is inspired by his goal of “evoking memories, associations, or connections.” Art Battleinvites culture enthusiasts, painters, art collectors, art party lovers, and the entire Campbell River community to join us for this free experience and vote for the next Art Battle Champion.

Art Battle has been sharing live painting competitions and incredible artistic performances with audiences since 2001. Today, across the country and around the globe, we celebrate live talent by turning a blank canvas into a work of art.

Campbell River is one of more than 100 cities on six continents and tens of thousands of competitors from Brooklyn to Bangladesh, São Paulo to San Francisco, and many more.

Anyone interested in applying to be a special voting delegate should emailhello@artbattle.com