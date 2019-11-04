Antics Theatre returns with Norm Foster’s hilarious Hilda’s Yard

Anne Young’s Antics Theatre will return to the Willow Point Hall with a unique production of Norm Foster’s Hilda’s Yard Nov. 28-30,

The play, set in the 1950’s, is a hilarious and often moving look at a suburban family. In the spirit of that era, Hilda’s Yard will be presented as a “radio play” complete with sound effects and audience participation.

“The play’s humour and drama are based on Foster’s writing; on the dialogue,” says director Allison Enns. “So we decided to let the words carry the play.”

There will be a very simple set and the actors will, as they did in radio plays of the past, carry their scripts. A sound effects man and radio ads of the time will add to the sense of a 1950’s radio play.

A dessert bar presented by Dave’s Bakery and Cheesecake 101 will be served at intermission and is included in the ticket price. There will be no dinner. The Lions will run their bar.

Anne Young will head the cast as Hilda. Antics regulars Deidre Hartwell, Dan Russell and Jane Palmer along with newcomers Don Pennell and Thomas Howard round out the cast. Paul Mason will be the sound effects man. And there will be surprise cameo appearances by some of Antics Theatre’s favourite actors.

“This will be very different from anything we have done in the past,” says Enns, “but I know our audience will enjoy it as much as anything we have ever performed.”

Tickets ($25) will be available at Campbell River Florists starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 for the Nov. 28-30 production (cash and cheques only).