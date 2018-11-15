Acoustic tour showcases Dean Brody’s songwriting depth

Current CCMA Fan’s Choice, two-time Juno Award-winning artist and celebrated songwriter, Dean Brody will be hitting the road this fall for the Dirt Road Stories Tour which will bring him to Campbell River’s Tidemark Theatre Nov. 28.
Stopping in both small towns and larger markets, this compelling, intimate acoustic tour will showcase Brody’s depth as a songwriter, and his unparalleled ability to bring storytelling to the forefront of country music.
Brody’s reputation for penning thoughtful, articulate, original narratives in music began back in 2009 with the release of Brothers, a touching song about a loved one leaving for the military, which resonated both north and south of the border.
His ballad Time released in 2016, laments on the passing of time, becoming especially poignant in a social media era with less one-on-one interaction with loved ones, earned critical acclaim and a great deal of recognition, showcasing Brody’s unique ability to make people think about their actions through his lyrics.
Many of Brody’s songs were in fact written at his kitchen table, and the acoustic tour is meant to replicate that intimate setting that inspires his original works,
Tickets are $50 admission, $75 Premium, $130 VIP (+applicable taxes and fees) and can be purchased at the Box Office Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com OR 287-PINK.