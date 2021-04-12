Students at a previous NICBot Camp at the Campbell River campus show off what kind of tasks they’ve programmed their robot to do. Mirror File Photo

Students at a previous NICBot Camp at the Campbell River campus show off what kind of tasks they’ve programmed their robot to do. Mirror File Photo

Youth camps are back at NIC this summer

Camps offered ‘with full health and safety plans in place to ensure the safety of all our students’

What kid doesn’t love Lego?

What parent doesn’t love when their kid engages with learning, science, technology and critical thinking?

Well, North Island College is bringing back their NIC Youth Academy summer camps again this year, creating a win/win for both parents and kids alike.

The summer 2021 line-up of camps for kids from 9-16 include the always popular NICBot Camp, where students will learn how to build, program and control Lego EV3 Robots. The camps will run at the Campbell River campus July 19-23 and August 16-20 and down in the Comox Valley July 5-9 and August 23-27.

There is also a girls-only session of the camp being held the week of July 26-30 here in Campbell River and in the Comox Valley the week before.

The camps combine fun and hands-on learning in a variety of areas including STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), health, language arts and more.

“Youth Academy camps are a great opportunity for students to explore their interests and develop new skills,” says Ali Sandholm, NIC youth & community outreach liaison. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer the camps this year, with full health and safety plans in place to ensure the safety of all our students.”

Naomi Tabata, manager of NIC’s Centre for Applied Research, Technology and Innovation, says the school loves getting kids engaged with STEM, not only because it’s super fun to watch them explore the possibilities, but it also helps grow the social culture of technology and innovation in the region.

“We’re really interested in building tech in the North Island, whether that’s supporting tech companies or innovation, we recognize that the jobs of the future are going to be – in a way we can’t even imagine – related to technology, and we want to prepare the community for that,” Tabata says. “One way to do that is to talk about it, and these camps have been a great venue to have that conversation. We get kids interested in programming and coding, we get their parents talking about it. Communities as a whole are really excited when we bring these camps to town.”

There are other camps happening for those willing to travel down to the Comox Valley, as well, including Mad Scientist, where children explore optics in physics, create reactions in chemistry, and navigate the wonders of life in biology. That camp runs July 5-9 and August 9-13.

You can see the entire list of youth camps on offer through NIC this summer, including “Future Health Leaders” and “Jr. Adventure Guides,” at www.nic.bc.ca/youth-academy

RELATED: Lego robotics camp at NIC

RELATED: Robotics camp teaches youth to program


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NIC Foundation COVID bursary needs help to reach goal
Next story
Black Press Media introduces one of Western Canada’s best real estate platforms helping home buyers Find. Love. Live. that new home

Just Posted

RCMP display some of the fish seized from three suspects who pleaded guilty to violating the Fisheries Act in 2019, in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP
3 banned from fishing, holding licences after overfishing violations in Gold River area

Mounties seized the group’s 30-foot fishing vessel and all equipment on board at the time

Students at a previous NICBot Camp at the Campbell River campus show off what kind of tasks they’ve programmed their robot to do. Mirror File Photo
Youth camps are back at NIC this summer

Camps offered ‘with full health and safety plans in place to ensure the safety of all our students’

A donated towel warms a merlin chick. Photo supplied
MARS Moment: 2021 shaping up to be a record-setting year for animal rescues

Submitted by Jane Sproull Thomson Special to Black Press With the pandemic,… Continue reading

T-shirts from The Clothesline Project on display at Rose Harbour. Photo contributed
T-shirt display at Rose Harbour will draw attention to national awareness campaign against violence

A moving display of decorated T-shirts created by people who have been… Continue reading

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake occurred off Ucluelet just after 12:30 a.m. on April 10 and was reportedly felt as far south as Oregon. (Map via United States Geological Survey)
Quake off Ucluelet reportedly felt as far south as Oregon

Magnitude 1.5 earthquake also reported off Vancouver Island’s west coast hours earlier

People take part in an anti-curfew protest in Montreal on Sunday April 11, 2021. Hundreds of people gathered in Old Montreal tonight in defiance of a new 8 p.m. curfew. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giuseppe Valiante
VIDEO: Hundreds defy Montreal’s 8 p.m. curfew in violent, destructive protest

Quebec reported 1,535 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as five additional deaths linked to the virus

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. Whistler which is a travel destination for tourists around the world is seeing the effects of travel bans due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Adults living, working in Whistler, B.C., eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

The move comes as the province deals with a rush of COVID-19 and variant cases in the community

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: RCMP investigating after child, 6, dies at motel in Duncan, B.C.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances around the child’s death

Cali Martinez carries Sheba to safety after being stuck on an Ocean Park cliffside. (Nicole Lunde photo)
Senior dog rescued after being stuck on Surrey cliffside for 10 days

Sheba, 16, was reunited with her family

The snow-covered top of Mount Seymour is visible through low cloud as a Harbour Air floatplane approaches Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday December 28, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Child, 12, dies after serious ski accident on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver

The coroners’ service is investigating

B.C. Premier John Horgan responds to questions during a postelection news conference in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. British Columbia’s opposition Liberals and Greens acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic has presented huge challenges for Horgan’s government, but they say Monday’s throne speech must outline a coherent plan for the province’s economic, health, social and environmental future. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s NDP to bring in throne speech in B.C., Opposition wants coherent plan

Farnworth said the budget will include details of government investment in communities and infrastructure

FILE - An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, British Columbia, in this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo. As vaccinations ramp up past a pace of 3 million a day in the U.S, the NHL is in a tougher spot than the other three major North American professional sports leagues because seven of 31 teams are based on Canada. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Vancouver Canucks scheduled to practice Sunday, resume games April 16 after COVID outbreak

Canucks outbreak delayed the team’s season by eight games

Two-year-old Ivy McLeod, seen here on April 9, 2021 with four-year-old sister Elena and mom Vanessa, was born with limb differences. The family, including husband/dad Sean McLeod, is looking for a family puppy that also has a limb difference. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. family looking for puppy with limb difference, just like 2-year-old Ivy

Ivy McLeod born as bilateral amputee, now her family wants to find ‘companion’ puppy for her

Most Read